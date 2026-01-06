James Dolan Responds To Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors, Reveals Knicks Locker Room Conditions

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the biggest name to make headlines this offseason. Shams Charania reported that the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks were engaged in intense discussions to carve out a scenario for him to land in New York. Last month, Charania doubled down on his report and said that there were “failed trade talks” and the “Knicks had a multi-week exclusive” window to negotiate the trade. However, the Knicks’ owner seemingly dismissed having any idea about the trade.

For most of the offseason, there were serious questions about Giannis’ future with the Bucks. However, he had previously clarified that his only focus was to win another championship. Although he said he wanted to win a title in Milwaukee, the Greek Freak hinted at joining another title-contending team.

Charania also reported that the 31-year-old had clarified to both sides that New York was the only place he wanted to play besides Milwaukee. However, Dolan told Craig Carton and Chris McMonigle on WFAN Radio that he wasn’t aware of any trade talks related to Giannis: “Not that I’m aware of.”

“We love our team right now. They have chemistry; they all like each other. I’ve never seen a locker room more copacetic. There’s a lot of energy there.

What he said makes sense. The Knicks currently hold third place in the East with a 23-13 record and have the third-best odds to win the title this season. Dolan said he personally wanted to keep the team intact.

“And Leon [Rose] can always overrule me, but I don’t see us making a big change because we’ve got to keep building up this group. This group can win a championship. I believe that,” he added.

If Dolan’s words are to be believed, the trade possibility is closed for the Knicks around the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Would the Knicks really benefit from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade?

Given how good the Knicks have been in the last few seasons and how deep their roster has been, there is no reason to take them off the championship contenders list. They beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup final to raise the trophy. But they have their eyes set on something more.

“I’d say we want to get to the Finals and we should win the Finals,” Dolan said. “This is sports; anything can happen. Getting to the Finals, we absolutely have to do. Winning the Finals, we should do.”

So what are their chances of winning it all if they don’t trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The answer is not straight. New York has the best chance of coming out of the East. Despite the Pistons having the best record in the conference, they don’t have a ton of playoff experience, and they might have to wait another year before they think of making a run. Indiana is playing without Tyrese Haliburton, and the Celtics can’t win without Jayson Tatum, despite Jaylen Brown’s remarkable season.

A few weeks ago, OKC looked like they would end up with the best record in league history, but they have been losing games at a much higher pace. However, the biggest roadblock to their championship dream is the San Antonio Spurs, who have a 3-0 record against them this season.

The Knicks have a great offense that can win them a lot of games. They might have an average defensive team, but they have good defensive players. Moreover, a healthy Mitchell Robinson not only helps them defensively, but he is also a master at giving his team a second chance on the offense.

Knicks trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great idea, but not for this season. Not only might it disturb the team chemistry, but these players deserve to ride this season out. Together.