James Dolan to Host $10K-a-Ticket Fundraiser Ahead of Knicks Preseason Showdown At MSG: Report

Before the testimony of a 53-year drought ending decorates the rafters, Madison Square Garden will host a different kind of event. New York Knicks owner James Dolan is leveraging his iconic venue for a high-stakes political fundraiser. He’s hosting a major political gala at MSG just hours before the reigning NBA champions take the floor for their preseason tilt against the Toronto Raptors.

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According to an invitation obtained by The New York Post, Dolan is holding a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman as he looks to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. And the attendance comes at a premium. Ticket packages for the event begin at $10,000 for standard admission, escalating to $25,000 for “friend” status and topping out at $50,000 for “patriot” tiers.

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Blakeman praised the sports executive ahead of the event, commending his business record while referencing the Knicks’ recent championship.

“James Dolan knows how to build businesses, create jobs, and win championships,” Blakeman said in an official statement. “I’m proud to have his support and his advice—and together, we’re ready to take on Kathy Hochul and deliver another win for all New Yorkers.”

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The big-ticket political gathering is part of a broader political push by Dolan during this election cycle, with the MSG chairman directing hundreds of thousands of dollars toward GOP candidates and political action committees. A Super PAC backed by Dolan, the Strong and Safe New York PAC, recently launched a $250K billboard campaign targeting Governor Hochul across Westchester and Rockland counties with the slogan, “You Are Now Leaving NY (Like Everyone Else) – Vote Bruce Blakeman.”

The political activity highlights Dolan’s active civic presence, even as friction surrounding Madison Square Garden’s operations continues to make headlines across the city.

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This political spotlight comes directly on the heels of Dolan’s public feud with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as mounting fan frustration regarding ticket prices and roster management following the Knicks’ historic title run.

NBA world critical of James Dolan over Knicks and MSG decisions after championship

Dolan’s political involvement unfolds against the backdrop of a widely publicized dispute between MSG management and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The friction erupted during the Knicks’ 2026 playoff run over security perimeters and outdoor watch party restrictions around the arena.

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Dolan publicly criticized city hall and NYPD commissioner Jessica S. Tisch during a 29-minute radio appearance on WFAN, describing municipal management of the celebrations as inept. The tension spilled over into the team’s victory parade at City Hall, where Dolan openly dismissed political speeches from officials, telling the crowd, “I don’t need your vote… if you’re real Knicks fans, you know it already.”

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Beyond municipal politics, Dolan faces scrutiny from the Knicks’ fan base regarding game-day expenses and roster continuity following the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years. Fans expressed outrage after individual tickets for the October 20 banner-raising home opener against the Philadelphia 76ers initially posted for over $1,000 in upper-deck sections, representing price surges as high as 400% compared to the previous season.

After the steep ‘get-in’ prices for the Knicks’ 2026 postseason run and Mamdani criticizing the inflation of being a Knicks fan, New Yorkers felt Knicks executive have shut out the fanbase. The backlash prompted Madison Square Garden Sports to temporarily pause ticket sales and roll back baseline pricing to last season’s rates plus an average 12% increase, acknowledging a “mistake in our pricing.”

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On the court, roster decisions following the championship have added to the tension. In an effort to avoid the NBA’s restrictive second luxury tax apron, the Knicks allowed starting center Mitchell Robinson to leave for the Boston Celtics in free agency before halting contract extension discussions with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and wing Josh Hart until later in the season.

Analysts, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, have heavily criticized the organization for tabling extensions for team president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley despite their central roles in delivering a title.

As the Knicks prepare to open their title defense, Dolan’s big ticket fundraiser at the Garden serves as a stark reminder of the complex intersection of sports, politics, and business in New York City.