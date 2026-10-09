“James Dolan Was Worth Nothing”: Stephen A. Smith Delivers Brutal Reminder as Knicks Pause All Extension Talks

The New York Knicks officially put all contract extension negotiations on hold and, in return, received backlash from fans. The idea was to focus on a strong 2027 beginning, but that’s not how Stephen A. Smith saw it. In a recent broadcast of First Take, Smith pointed a finger at the Knicks’ owner.

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“Why haven’t you taken care of Leon Rose? Why haven’t you taken care of William Wesley?” Smith asked a rhetorical question during the broadcast to drive home a sharp point.

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“Their contracts should be ripped up, and they should automatically both be given hefty extensions along with everybody else in that da*n organization because James Dolan was worth nothing in the basketball community until those dudes came along.”

Stephen A. Smith appeared genuinely frustrated as he banged his desk at the end of his rant. He had started his statement by expressing gratitude that the Knicks had won a championship after such a long time. By the time he finished delivering his take, he seemed worried that they wouldn’t win another any time soon.

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Smith’s criticism was less about Dolan’s ownership and more about the impact of Leon Rose and William Wesley, whom he credited for transforming the Knicks into a championship contender.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame Jan 20, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250120_cec_al2_011

His take against the Knicks’ GM James Dolan stems from the fact that many of the players expecting an extension were stopped in their tracks. This includes star players like Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride, Josh Hart, and more.

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A key driving factor in the decision is the NBA’s infamous second apron. Like many teams, the New York Knicks are trying to stay under the second apron, and the team knows that Jalen Brunson’s $290 million extension is due in the coming years.

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Therefore, the organization appears hesitant to give a huge sum to other players. The most popular case involves Karl-Anthony Towns, who was up for a maximum $277 million extension.

Instead, he was offered only $200 million. Now, the extensions have been halted altogether.

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After months of contract extension disputes, the New York Knicks put out a statement on October 9, 2025. “As an organization, our entire focus is on preparing for the upcoming season and delivering another year for our fans to be proud of,” the team announced, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“As a result, we will not be negotiating contract extensions until later in the season and will remain solely focused on preparing for the start of the season.”

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Karl-Anthony Towns had already confirmed that the $200 million offer was unacceptable to him. This puts him in a position where he could consider free agency in 2027. However, this would require him to decline his $61.1 million player option.

Josh Hart is up for a four-year and $132 million extension. He has two years left with the Knicks. More importantly, the Knicks have the team option on Hart’s fourth year so his choices may become limited later on.

Similarly, Miles “Deuce” McBride is in the last year of his $13 million contract. Therefore, he may be at the greatest risk. Alternatively, he also stands to profit if he pursues a trade. The player is due for a $15-20 million extension.

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More than anyone else, Stephen A. Smith’s rant finds validation in the words of Karl-Anthony Towns, who told the press that “It don’t look good,” ahead of a match with the 76ers. The Knicks roster may experience tumultuous times ahead.