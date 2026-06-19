James Dolan-Zohran Mamdani Moment Turns Awkward During Knicks’ ‘Keys to the City’ Ceremony in New York Parade

The New York Knicks’ ticker-tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes was expectedly a historic celebration for millions of fans who’ve waited for over five decades. But it also served as the backdrop for a visibly icy exchange between team ownership and city leadership. A long-brewing feud between New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Knicks owner James Dolan took center stage at City Hall on Thursday during the official “Keys to the City” presentation. While players and coaches enthusiastically celebrated the franchise’s first NBA title in 53 years, the interaction between Dolan and Mamdani sort of stole the attention.

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The tension peaked when Mamdani presented the ceremonial keys to the franchise’s executives. Dolan walked up to accept his key in an awkward fashion. While players like Finals MVP Jalen Brunson stood alongside Mamdani for pictures, Dolan kept his distance, shaking the mayor’s hand and grabbing the key from across a table instead of stepping closer.

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Once he got the keys, he immediately returned to his seat. When he did that, he noticeably skipped the standard, post-presentation photo op with the mayor and went back to his seat. Even so, plenty of cameras captured the entire awkwardness. Many noticed even one of his sons snub Mamdani on the stage.

Those who saw the videos online agreed it was a deliberate move by Dolan. It seem to set a stark tone, which Dolan immediately amplified when he stepped up to the microphone.

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Mamdani gave an explosive speech first that detailed the team’s grueling road to the championship and shouted out beloved former players like Charles Oakley, who is banned from MSG and the Knicks community amid litigation against the Knicks owner. When it was Dolan’s turn, he fired a pointed, short message to the crowd.

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“I don’t need your vote,” Dolan told the audience, in an apparent dig at the politicians on stage. He added, “I don’t need to quote to you what happened. If you’re real Knicks fans you know it already.”

The comment was widely interpreted as a direct swipe at Mamdani’s lengthy sports speech, the mention of Oakley, and friction between city and franchise during the NBA postseason.

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James Dolan’s and NYC Mayor’s NBA Finals disagreement play out during Knicks celebration

The awkward display at City Hall was the direct culmination of a public dispute that played out during the closing week of the NBA Finals. Tensions initially rose prior to Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, when the city implemented heavy security restrictions around Madison Square Garden.

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All postseason, the city had been dealing with escalating brawls every time the Knicks won. NYC enforced stricter measures when President Donald Trump arrived for Game 3, including cancelling a massive outdoor watch party in the plaza. While the president skipped Game 4, after the massive riots from the previous game, NYPD and city officials didn’t let up on the restrictions.

They still enforced the ‘frozen zone’ around MSG, not allowing ticketless fans to host a watch party or come clsoer to the arena. Dolan publicly blamed Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch for the disruption, going on the local sports radio network WFAN and issuing an official statement to label them the city’s “biggest party poopers” and claiming the mayor was “not a Knick fan.” Dolan’s speech at the parade sounded like a direct callback to that.

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At that time, Mamdani quickly fired back on social media, clarifying that the city had approved a permit for up to 999 fans, but that Dolan himself made the executive decision to scrap the event. Mamdani wrote on X that while the cancellation broke hearts, “Knicks fans don’t need permission for showing up for our team.”

This underlying friction cast a long shadow over an otherwise historic day, which saw an estimated two million people flood Lower Manhattan. Despite the clear divide on display between Knicks ownership and City Hall, the day concluded as a monumental success for the city, cementing a legendary season that finally brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Manhattan.