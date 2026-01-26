James Harden Escapes Nasty Brawl as Clippers Teammate Addresses Heated Nets Moment

The Clippers ran riot from the beginning with a 35–4 run and ended the halftime up 68–37. Despite cruising, tempers flared early in the third quarter when James Harden’s attempt was thwarted by Nets rookie Egor Demin. While lying on the floor, a shoving contest started, leading to two technical fouls. The perpetrator was Clippers teammate John Collins, who clearly stated he was ready for more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s everything that I stand for,” the veteran forward said after the game. “Whenever I’m challenged, I feel like it brings the dog out of me. Especially when you wanna be physical as well and be physical with my teammates.”

On a fast break transition, Demin wanted to stop James Harden, and while doing so, ended up wrapping his hands around his rival. The 19-year-old rookie was simply trying to wrap him and not throw him to the ground. But Collins, from behind, must have perceived otherwise and quickly shoved the Nets player away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terance Mann, the former Clippers player who now plays for the Nets, did not appreciate this aggression from Collins. He came to the rookie Demin’s defense and pushed Collins away from him before being separated by the officials and coaches. Whatever the case may be, the officials handed technical fouls to both John Collins and Terance Mann.

Following the game, Collins justified his actions, saying anyone unfairly touching his teammates brings out this side of him.“It turns me up, it’s a part of the game, I try not to get too carried away, but if you’re gonna go touch Uno, I’m gonna come see you too. I’ll be around,” warned Collins.

“Obviously, my relationship with James is continuing to build, but I just don’t like anybody treating my teammates like that at all. Like having his back, that type of thing strengthens the bond as well.” The nine-year NBA veteran clearly took exception to what seemed like a normal basketball play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nets fans have clearly taken offense to the aggressive behavior, while the Clippers’ faithful believe that the 28-year-old was clearly standing up for James Harden. It certianly a great time right now for Collins, who was previously struggling with his role on the team. Recently, even the head coach, Ty Lue, praised his impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Offensively, we knew he could shoot the basketball. Just took some time for him to get comfortable. Offensive rebounds, put-backs around the rim, posting smaller guys in transition, but now shooting the three the way he has over the last 11-12 games has been huge for him,” he added.

In the final year of his five-year, $125 million contract, Collins is doing his part to secure his next extension. Even the fanbase is seemingly urging the front office against trading him before the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Collins pleaded his case to extend his stay with James Harden

Before the turn of the new year, he was shooting his career low, especially from beyond the arc. He was merely shooting 33% from 3 point line, and in January, that number increased drastically. The number after the Nets contest for this month stands at a whopping 63.2%. This month, he also entered record books for his 25 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and four blocks against the Pistons.

That performance made the Clippers star the ninth player in NBA history to have four or more threes, four or more steals, and four or more blocks in a game. Naturally, the talk about his extension is heating up, and he has spoken to the front office, but nothing is guaranteed right now.

“I’ve had a little bit of that conversation before the season and continuing to, I guess, there’s no one real way to say that outside of saying it. But, you know, I feel like I’ve done what I can. I want to be in LA, I want to be at I’m just praying that, you know, all my hard work and energy will manifest into something positive here in LA, and whatever happens, happens, but I’m trying to make the most of my time here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins was under an extend-and-trade restriction for 6 months, but that’s up now, and he is extension eligible. He didn’t begin the season as a starter, but is now starting to find his groove in the lineup alongside other stars.