“James Harden Has to Restructure”: Lakers Reluctant to Offer LeBron James’ Desired Deal as Insider Details Cavs Reunion Path

We might be in the middle of the NBA Finals, but the one storyline generating just as much attention is LeBron James’ free agency. And the Cleveland Cavaliers may be the frontrunners because, well, the hometown advantage is real. While the Lakers have also expressed a desire to bring him back if he wants to stay, reports have emerged suggesting that he may not be too keen on that option. As a result, the Cavaliers’ pursuit makes sense. But how exactly can they make it happen?

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“In order for that to happen, there are some mathematics that have to make sense from sources around the league,” NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson said on The Odd Couple podcast. “First of all, James Harden is going to have to restructure that deal. I’m told that LeBron James doesn’t necessarily want to sign a max extension with the Cavaliers. In fact, he would take less money to come back home. The Cavaliers are hoping that he takes some type of mid-level exception.

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“And two, that he completes a sign and trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. So, you would have to move Jarett Allen or others. However, in order to add more to that pot, Dean Wade, as well as Max Strus, would have to be potentially moved as well. So, those are some of the things that I’m hearing as far as the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Notably, The Beard is expected to decline his $42.3 million player option to negotiate a long-term deal. Jake Fischer reported that it may look like a two-year, $60 million deal, reportedly ample for Cleveland to get out of the second apron and create an exception.

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Imago May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looses the ball on a drive between Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

However, the most important part is to create the mid-level exception offer to James. It’s still a significant pay cut for a forward averaging 20.9 points and 7.2 assists this past season, but it will finally put him enroute a storybook retirement tour. Yet, Brian Windhorst questions how James would fit with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden at this stage of his career. Given the defensive concerns that already come with that backcourt, adding a player who is set to turn 42 years old is unlikely to solve those issues.

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At the same time, the Lakers star would bring a level of veteran leadership that the Cavaliers may lack, helping them avoid a repeat of what happened when they were swept by the Knicks. Even Charles Barkley attests to this fact.

“LeBron only has one play in my opinion, and that’s to go back to Cleveland,” Barkley said during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. “That’s his only smart, logical choice. Go back and finish his career with the Cavs. It’s a perfect fix.”

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But what about the team he has spent the last eight seasons with?

The Lakers won’t give LeBron James the max

James has spent a significant amount of his career with the Lakers. However, the franchise no longer seems as desperate to retain The Akron Hammer. The Lakers have turned a new corner with Luka Dončić, and their top priority has reportedly shifted to building around him. As a result, James has become more expendable than ever.

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“The Lakers can offer him the most money. However, they do not want to,” Robinson revealed.

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While Los Angeles has expressed an interest in bringing back their star player, James’ team has clarified its stance as well. Per Windhorst, his representatives want the team to make an offer, but if that falls short of the maximum contract, they will need to give an explanation.

LeBron James could still decide to take a pay cut for the Lakers, but he reportedly needs to see the front office’s detailed breakdown of all the projected moves the team could make with the money made available by his sacrifice. Some of it might be funneled to Austin Reaves, while the rest could be used to pursue desirable free agents who could bolster the roster.

But while he may be willing to make that sacrifice, reports suggest there has been a shift in the dynamic. As per a locker room story reported by ESPN, back on March 31, when the Lakers completed an impressive 127-113 victory over the Cavaliers, James’ celebratory mood did not last long, despite the win being the 1,229th of his career.

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In the locker room afterward, JJ Redick praised the team’s individual accomplishments, while Rob Pelinka presented the game ball to Redick in recognition of his 100th win as head coach. According to reports, James viewed Pelinka’s focus in that moment as yet another indication of the Lakers’ changing priorities. Adding to his frustration was the fact that many of the team’s wins during that stretch came with him willingly taking on a secondary offensive role behind Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

While these may seem like trivial matters three months later, they could still play a role in the Lakers star’s decision-making. Depending on the offer, the Lakers could even help the Cavaliers facilitate such a trade. They would avoid a potential contract dispute with James while addressing one of the roster’s most glaring weaknesses. It would be an ideal scenario for both teams if they could work together. Do you think it will happen this way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.