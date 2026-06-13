James Harden Hit With Multiple Bans After Arrest Over Firearms Possession: Report

James Harden’s former stomping ground has become the site of unwanted headlines, with the ex-Houston Rockets star arrested in Bayou City early Saturday morning. Authorities in Harris County charged the former league MVP with unlawful carrying of a weapon.

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TMZ reported that around 3:40 a.m., Harden was behind the wheel of a Mercedes sedan moving through downtown Houston alongside a group of five vehicles. Meanwhile, police had already pulled over another vehicle near 1600 Jefferson. As officers were handling that stop, Harden drove up behind the scene and became involved in the interaction.

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During the interaction, an officer spotted a firearm resting inside the cup holder of Harden’s vehicle, per court records. Moreover, Harden acknowledged that the gun belonged to him. Authorities took him into custody and later booked him into Harris County Jail.

At the same time, authorities released James Harden on bond, as he promised to be present for a court hearing on June 22. This bond in question bans the NBA star from having any firearms, bullets, or other weapons. Meanwhile, Harden cannot possess alcohol, illegal drugs, cannabis, or any controlled substances unless a doctor has legally prescribed them. And he will have to undergo random urinalysis. This means authorities can ask him to provide urine samples without advance notice to test for alcohol or drug use.

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While Harden’s case is up in court, the 36-year-old’s agent, Troy Payne, has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Imago May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) looks on in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Houston follows Texas firearm laws, and statewide preemption prevents cities from creating tougher local rules. Accordingly, the state handles gun regulations. Meanwhile, adults aged 18 and older who are legally allowed to own firearms may carry handguns openly or concealed without a permit. Texans can still obtain a License to Carry, which may speed up background checks and offer reciprocity benefits in other states.

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In addition, concealed firearms may remain inside vehicles or watercraft without a permit as long as they are kept out of plain view. That appears to be the provision at the center of Harden’s case.

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However, several locations remain off-limits, including airport security areas and polling places on election days. Texas law also prohibits certain weapons and devices, including machine guns, short-barreled firearms, armor-piercing ammunition, zip guns, explosives, and suppressors.

How can the NBA punish James Harden?

The NBA has the authority to investigate and discipline players for off-court conduct it deems detrimental to the league. Such matters are generally governed by Article 6 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Uniform Player Contract, while Article 35 of the NBA Constitution gives the Commissioner broad authority to impose discipline in certain circumstances.

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Depending on the findings of any investigation, potential penalties could include fines, suspensions, or other disciplinary measures.

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However, there is no indication at this stage that the league plans to take action against Harden, and any decision would likely depend on the facts established through the ongoing legal proceedings and the NBA’s own investigation.

For now, it’s unclear how much trouble Harden, who plays for the Cavaliers, is actually in. Until a statement is released by Payne, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or Harden himself, the full situation remains ambiguous. However, things should become clearer after his court hearing on the 22nd.