James Harden Joins LeBron James, Stephen Curry in $500M NBA Feat After Signing Cavaliers Extension

James Harden is about to turn 37, and the Cleveland Cavaliers just decided his best years are still worth betting on. The decision comes with a $97 million price tag, but the number only tells part of the story. Harden’s new deal does something much bigger: it pushes him into one of the most exclusive financial clubs in NBA history.

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The twist is that Cleveland’s commitment comes only months after the Clippers made a very different decision on Harden. Cleveland has now gone in the opposite direction. And the reason becomes more interesting once you look at what the Cavaliers had to do to make the deal work.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that the 36-year-old has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million deal to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The contract includes a player option for 2028-29 and a trade kicker. Charania also revealed just how significant the agreement is for Harden’s career, writing, “Harden’s career earnings will now reach $511 million, making him the fourth player in NBA history to eclipse the $500 million mark, joining the 76ers’ LeBron James, the Rockets’ Kevin Durant and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry.”

That puts Harden in a group that has only four names, but the age attached to his new deal may be even more surprising. Harden will turn 37 on August 26, meaning Cleveland is not simply paying for what he has already accomplished. The Cavaliers are committing to his age-37, age-38 and age-39 seasons.

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Only LeBron James has previously signed a contract securing more than $90 million in guaranteed money at age 37 or older. Harden is now the second. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have also continued to earn more than $50 million annually deep into their 30s, but their comparable contracts came through different structures. Cleveland is giving Harden a full three-year commitment at this stage of his career.

LeBron James was the first to break through the $500 million mark, doing so during the 2023-24 season. Kevin Durant followed during the 2025-26 season, with Stephen Curry joining the group soon after. Harden is now the fourth name on the list.

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What makes the milestone more striking is how different the NBA looked when Harden entered it. In 2009-10, the league-wide salary cap was $57.7 million. By 2025-26, it had climbed to $154.65 million. Stephen Curry’s $62.6 million salary for 2026-27 is now larger than the entire $57.7 million team salary cap Harden entered the NBA under.

That change in the NBA’s financial landscape is a major part of Harden’s story. He entered the league on a rookie contract with Oklahoma City and later became one of the game’s highest-paid stars in Houston, where he signed a six-year, $228 million supermax extension in 2017. Seventeen seasons later, his earnings have crossed a number that would have looked almost impossible when he was drafted.

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But Harden’s $511 million milestone is not simply a reward for staying in the league. It reflects how long he remained valuable enough to command major contracts while his role changed. The player who once carried Houston as a high-volume scorer eventually became a floor general in Cleveland, and that shift is a big reason the Cavaliers are comfortable making this bet.

Harden’s return to Cleveland also required a sacrifice from the veteran guard. He declined a $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season, then waited nearly two months while the Cavaliers worked through their offseason moves. His new deal starts at roughly $29.9 million, meaning Harden accepted a lower first-year salary in order to make Cleveland’s larger roster plan work.

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The biggest piece of that puzzle arrived on August 19, when Cleveland completed a five-team sign-and-trade to acquire Peyton Watson from Denver. Watson agreed to a four-year, $88 million deal, while Cleveland also brought in Cam Whitmore. The move sent Max Strus to the Clippers and hard-capped the Cavaliers at the NBA’s First Tax Apron.

That left Cleveland roughly $28.4 million to $29 million below the apron before finalizing Harden’s contract. His lower Year 1 salary gave the Cavaliers the room they needed to fit both moves under the rules. In other words, the long wait for Harden’s contract was not dead time. Cleveland was building the financial structure around it.

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That patience is especially interesting because Cleveland’s commitment to Harden could not be more different from the approach the Clippers took before him. During the 2025 offseason, Harden had declined his option with Los Angeles and signed a two-year, $81.5 million deal, but the second season included a player option and partial guarantees. The Clippers were trying to preserve room to maneuver as the NBA’s apron rules became more restrictive.

When the Clippers eventually traded Harden to Cleveland on February 4, the Cavaliers were making a different calculation. They had already committed $273 million to Donovan Mitchell and were building around Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Harden was not being brought in simply as another veteran scorer. Cleveland wanted a lead creator who could organize the offense and take some of that responsibility away from Mitchell.

Cleveland’s gamble paid off quickly. In 26 games with Cleveland, Harden averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% from three. The Cavaliers went 19-7 in those games, a .731 winning percentage, and secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed. More importantly, Harden changed the way the offense functioned.

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He was no longer being asked to be the same high-volume scorer who dominated the ball in Houston. Instead, Harden became Cleveland’s pick-and-roll organizer. His passing opened opportunities for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen around the rim, while his shooting and playmaking created more room for Mitchell to attack.

That is the version of Harden Cleveland is paying for.

But the Cavaliers are not handing Harden $97 million because the regular season went well. The biggest question hanging over the deal came during the playoffs.

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Harden averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds across 18 postseason games, while shooting just 37.3% from the field and 29.9% from three. His turnovers also climbed to 4.7 per game. Against New York in the Eastern Conference Finals, those problems became impossible to ignore. Harden averaged only 16 points, 3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in the four-game sweep while shooting 31% from the field and 22.2% from three.

The collapse reached its lowest point in Game 4. In Cleveland’s 130-93 season-ending loss on May 25, Harden finished with 12 points, two assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes. New York’s aggressive point-of-attack defense made it difficult for him to create the same separation he had during the regular season.

That is the uncomfortable part of Cleveland’s decision. The Cavaliers are giving Harden three more seasons despite seeing the exact problem that could eventually define the contract: his regular-season value remains high, but his margin for error against elite playoff defenses may be shrinking.

Donovan Mitchell did not pretend Cleveland’s playoff exit was someone else’s problem.

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After the series, Mitchell said, “We’ve got to figure it out… It’s about showing up when the light is brightest, including myself.”

That makes Harden’s new contract more than a reward for what happened over 26 regular-season games. Cleveland is betting that the version of Harden that transformed its offense can survive when the games become slower, defenses become more physical and every possession carries more weight.

The Cavaliers have made it clear that they are not planning around a distant future. They are pushing their chips toward the current window.

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in May, “Donovan is our guy. He’s broken through to a Conference Finals and he wants more. Do we think we can win with him as the best player on a championship team? Yes, and we’re going to keep pouring into that.”

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Harden fits directly into that plan. Cleveland already has Mitchell as its primary perimeter scorer, Mobley as a defensive anchor and Allen as a rim-running center. Harden gives that group the veteran ball-handler who can control the offense when Mitchell is forced to give up the ball.

The risk is that Cleveland has made the roster harder to change if the bet goes wrong. The Cavaliers are now hard-capped at the First Tax Apron, while Harden’s $97 million commitment sits alongside Mitchell’s $273 million extension. That leaves Cleveland relying more heavily on internal development, minimum-salary additions and the young players already on the roster.

But that is also what makes the decision understandable. Cleveland did not have to choose between Harden and a blank check for the future. It chose Harden because it believes its championship window is open right now.

Cleveland Is Betting on a Different Harden

The easiest way to judge this contract is to look at Harden as the player he was rather than the player he is now.

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Harden’s role has changed. The player who once carried Houston’s offense as a high-volume scorer is now being asked to control Cleveland’s offense through his passing and pick-and-roll play.

That difference matters in Cleveland. Mitchell remains the team’s main perimeter scorer, while Mobley and Allen can punish defenses around the rim. Harden’s value comes from connecting those pieces. His 7.7 assists per game during the regular season were not just empty numbers; his pick-and-roll reads created easier looks for Cleveland’s big men and gave Mitchell another creator to work beside.

That is why the Cavaliers were willing to accept the risk of paying a 37-year-old guard through his age-39 season. They are not expecting 2018 Houston Harden to walk through the door. They are betting that his passing, pick-and-roll reads and experience can keep the offense functioning at a high level even when his scoring takes a step back.

And Cleveland tried to address the other side of that equation, too.

Peyton Watson gives the Cavaliers a younger, more athletic perimeter defender after a playoff run that exposed some of Harden’s defensive limitations. The idea is simple: let Harden run the offense and surround him with players who can cover for what he no longer does at the same level.

He entered the NBA in 2009 as Oklahoma City’s third overall pick and initially accepted a reserve role, eventually winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2012. After moving to Houston, he became the centerpiece of the franchise, won the 2018 MVP award and signed a six-year, $228 million supermax extension.

Since 2021, Harden has played for Brooklyn, Philadelphia, the Clippers and Cleveland. His role changed along the way. So did the way teams valued him. The explosive scorer who once carried an offense has gradually become a veteran facilitator who can still control a game with his passing.

That evolution is a big reason the $511 million milestone is possible.

Harden did not reach it by remaining the same player for 17 seasons. He reached it by remaining valuable as the NBA around him changed.

And that brings the story back to the decision that started it all.

The Clippers looked at Harden’s age and chose to protect their flexibility. Cleveland looked at the same age and decided the risk was worth taking.

Neither approach is automatically right.

The Clippers were trying to protect themselves from the financial restrictions that come with building around an aging star. Cleveland is accepting those restrictions because it believes another creator gives Mitchell and the rest of its core a better chance to win now.

The Cavaliers are also getting some help from Harden himself. He could have taken the $42.3 million player option for 2026-27. Instead, he declined it and ultimately agreed to a deal that starts at roughly $29.9 million, allowing Cleveland to fit Watson into the same roster.

That is the part of the deal that gets lost when the headline simply says “$97 million.”

Harden did not just sign another big contract.

He helped Cleveland build the roster that will be asked to justify it.

James Harden has already won the financial side of this story. At $511 million, he is now one of only four players in NBA history to reach the mark. The money is already historic. Now Cleveland has to make the basketball side of the bet work. Cleveland has committed $97 million to a player entering his late 30s because it believes his playmaking can turn a talented roster into a championship team. If Harden can deliver in May the way he did during those 26 regular-season games, the Cavaliers may look back at this deal as the move that kept their window open. If the playoff version of Harden returns instead, the same contract could become the price Cleveland paid for one last gamble.