James Harden Leaves Clippers if Insider’s $197M Report Turns Out Correct

The LA Clippers have been rolling. After starting the season with a dismal 6-21 record, the team has almost completely turned things around, going 17-4 since to sit at #9 in the West. A big part of that success is the combination of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who have spearheaded a roster playing with renewed energy. However, if recent reporting is to be believed, that duo might be separating soon.

According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, the Clippers have engaged the Cleveland Cavaliers in advanced discussions to exchange All-Star-level guards: Harden for Cavs point guard Darius Garland. Interest in the deal reportedly dates back months, even before LA’s season had stabilized. Cleveland was apparently looking around the league for point guards starting December, and Harden had been on the list since the start.

One particular moment was notable. Before a recent game between the Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, Harden was absent from the lineup for personal reasons, despite being seen at his alma mater Arizona State’s game against Arizona the previous day.

Clippers head coach didn’t offer any clarity if Harden’s absence was connected to any goings-on that fans weren’t aware of.

“No,” Lue said. “I just know he was home in Phoenix and just personal reasons, so I’m not sure.”

Harden has been extremely reliable this season for the Clippers, averaging a resurgent 25.4 points and 8.1 assists and, according to Cleaning the Glass, ranking 98th percentile in offensive impact, with LA’s offense nearly 12 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Here’s the key detail though: because of current CBA rules, Harden holds an implicit no-trade clause after returning to the Clippers last offseason on a short-term deal, which means any trade involving him needs his approval.

Why the Cleveland Cavaliers Are Keeping The James Harden Deal Alive

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been winning, but it’s not been convincing. The team has quietly won eight of their last 10, but the backcourt is becoming a consistent pressure point. Star guard Darius Garland has played only 26 games this season with a combination of rest after offseason surgery and his current great toe sprain.

In his absence, the team has relied on a revolving door of point guards, including trying Donovan Mitchell to play primary playmaker, which has increased the strain on the star. The Cavs’ offensive efficiency dips and turnovers rise slightly when Mitchell is the only one running point, which means that things need to change.

Harden is a proven lead ball handler, and though he’s not quite the dynamic player he once was, he’s been much more durable than Garland over the last few seasons. The Cavs have already moved De’Andre Hunter to gain more guard insurance in the form of Dennis Schroder, but it’s not a complete replacement.

The Cavs are also deep in the second-apron, but with Harden’s deal ending far earlier than Garland’s it affords the team much more flexibility, despite the two earning about $39 million each next season.

Given the Clippers’ dry draft capital, any swap between the two would likely not be about draft capital, but more about trying to stay competitive. Despite being 36, Harden remains a catalyst for a high-floor style of play. With the trade deadline just days away, we will soon know how things go down.