James Harden is 37 years old and is shooting roughly 37% at the rim; that’s one of the worst performances at the rim by any player in the NBA right now. Is this enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade their veteran star?

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The Cleveland Cavaliers re-signed Harden in 2026 to a 3-year, $97 million contract. However, the results so far this year haven’t been great. Harden is averaging 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. At the same time, he has also been committing roughly 2.4 turnovers per game, which has exposed him to considerable criticism.

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“James Harden has been terrible to start the year,” said journalist Sam Vecenie in a video he shared on X. “There’s not another way to put it. I think there’s a case this is his worst run of basketball in the NBA, period.”

“And where you see it is in his shots at the rim. He’s been a total zero at the rim this season, to the point. I think James Harden has been the worst player at the rim in the NBA this year.” Vecenie added.

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The stats haven’t helped his case. Harden is shooting 39% from the field, the worst mark of his career by far. Due to his performance, some fans expect a trade.

Though no actual trade discussions have occurred between the teams, one analyst has floated the reunion as a possibility. Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World has proposed four hypothetical deals for the 37-year-old star.

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One of those trades would reunite him with Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets. In this hypothetical deal, the Rockets would receive Harden, and the Cavaliers would get Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart.

While Leiva argued that Harden would give the Rockets elite playmaking, losing both VanVleet and Smart would hurt Houston head coach Ime Udoka, who loves tough defensive players.

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The salaries fit, with VanVleet’s $25 million and Smart’s roughly $6 million salary matching Harden’s $30.6 million salary quite well. The sentimental side of it is also hard to ignore.

Harden spent nearly a decade in Houston, becoming their franchise player, and even earning the 2018 MVP award. It was where Harden created history and rose to superstardom.

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Even in his last few years with the team, Harden was an elite offensive player. In 2019-20, his last full season with the Rockets, Harden averaged 34.3 points per game along with 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a 7-7 win-loss record, while the Houston Rockets stand dominant at 11-3.

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Furthermore, VanVleet and Smart are the right fit for coach Ime Udoka’s overall approach. So, if the trade were to happen, it would be the Rockets who take the initiative to approach the 37-year-old and trade him for two of their best players.

Other trades suggested by Leiva include the Hawks, the Suns, and the Heat. Of course, it only works if the Cleveland Cavaliers actually want to trade Harden instead of giving him a chance to continue proving himself.

It’s not all bad for Harden. He recently scored 32 points in the Cavs’ 115-107 win over the New York Knicks. This was the first time this season that he scored 25 or more points. It was a performance that showed glimpses of Harden’s scoring peak.

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That being said, Cavs journalist Tony Pesta claimed that the Cavs are roughly “22 points better when Harden is off the court.” That’s a massive gap to fill, even for a veteran like James Harden.

Harden’s 32-point performance against the Knicks might have offered Cleveland a glimpse of what he can still bring to the table. However, one impressive night doesn’t erase the concerns surrounding his efficiency or his overall impact on the floor.

With the Cavaliers struggling to find consistency and Harden under contract for two more seasons, the franchise faces a difficult decision. Trading the veteran now could help them address their problems, but giving up on him so early could also mean losing a playmaker who still has the ability to change games.

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Ultimately, Cleveland must decide whether Harden is part of its championship plans or whether moving on is the better option.