James Harden Looks Back Into Devastating Chris Paul Injury After Reporter Recalls His Time With Nets

James Harden is a paragon of longevity in the NBA today, and has been in the league long enough to know how quickly narratives can harden into labels. For many, championships define everything, and for Harden, many moments have taken his teams off the trajectory. Those moments surfaced yet again today.

“You’ve got that,” Harden told NBA reporter Mike Scotto upon being asked about the Brooklyn Nets trio of him, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant as the biggest what-if situation of his career. “My whole career – you’ve got two what-if situations. From OKC to Chris Paul and his hamstring. I don’t even think about that. I’m living in the moment.”

Harden didn’t revisit the details, but anyone familiar with the guard’s career knows exactly what he’s referring to. Back in 2012, Harden made it to the NBA Finals as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a formidable young core of him, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Durant. Despite their loss, the future looked bright. Unfortunately, just the next season, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets as a result of a contract dispute.

This isn’t his first time referring back to his time in OKC either. Back in 2024, during an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast, Harden said:

“If the Thunder would’ve stayed together instead of being broken up over $4 million, we would’ve won two chips at least – at the minimum.”

The other moment was a bit more recent. In the 2017-2018 season, Harden and new teammate Chris Paul had formulated one of the most formidable offenses in the league, managing to push the defending champion Golden State Warriors with Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, widely considered one of the best teams of all time, to a Game 5 in the Western Conference Finals.

However, in Game 5, which the Rockets won, Paul’s hamstring gave out. He ended up missing the next two games of the series, where the Rockets offense ended up stalling in the deciding Game 7, and the Warriors managed to keep their dynasty alive.

The next season, Paul was severely hampered, and the team was dismantled after a disappointing 2019 season. To this day, it remains the greatest hurdle the prime Warriors had to face during their championship runs in 2017 and 2018.

James Harden Acknowledges the ‘What-Ifs’ of His Career, But Then Moves On

What stood out about Harden’s response is not what he said, but what he refused to do. No relitigation of the collapse in Brooklyn, no rehashing of missed opportunities in Houston, no bitterness about disputes in OKC.

By grouping these moments together, Harden framed them as inflection points for inward thought instead of scars or failures that defined him. That distinction matters a lot for someone who has often been discussed through the lens of what didn’t happen instead of what did.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 3, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) speaks with ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters following Houston’s 123-120 win over the Boston Celtics at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn trio in particular has become the epitome of unrealized dominance. When healthy, the Nets were nearly unbeatable; a 13-3 record in the games all three played. However, only 16 games with all three over nearly two seasons is a recipe for disaster. Harden didn’t dwell on it, he accepted the importance, but declined to live inside it.

That mindset aligns with Harden‘s current place in the league. At this stage of his career, he’s done chasing validation, instead adjusting his role and prioritizing his presence for the team. The obsession with alternate histories doesn’t do him any favors.

For years, Harden has been the face of unfinished business, and it seems like he’s done entertaining those what-ifs.