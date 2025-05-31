James Harden Makes Emotional Admission About His Future Following Major Remark on Stephen Curry

While the average American men stand at about 5’9″, it surely is not a reflection of the NBA. According to the league’s roster survey, the average height for an athlete in the league stands at about 6’7”. With only 12 players currently standing at six feet or shorter, we are now in the era of unicorns. In a candid conversation with the YouTuber Cam Wilder, James Harden broke down the monopoly of height, which is apparent to all the hoops fans.

Wilder began the conversation by asking about the future of guards in the league under 6’5”, with the emergence of guards like Cade Cunningham. The 23-year-old (6’6”) is the prime example of what the league demands. Averaging at twenty-six points and 9.1 assists, Cade made it to the All-NBA Third Team this season. It is now expected of guards to also shoot while watching over the defense and switch from one position to another. Naturally, being under 6’5”, you cannot afford to be just a good shooter or passer. As size equates to talent, you have to be generational players like Curry or Irving. Well, at least that’s what Harden said.

To players who are not ‘elites,’ Harden said, “You got to be like special at something. Like somebody like Steph got a gun. Yeah. Got a clip…He going to be around forever.” So, the point seems to be that there is no place for the ordinary in the league anymore. While there were once stars like Chris Paul, who were the franchise cornerstones, it is not the same anymore with guards who have redefined the meaning of offense. But for Harden standing 6’5”, it is also a real-time shift he is living through. He noted, “And it’s getting tricky for me out here cuz they get taller.” While he has been one of the most durable players in recent history, with changing tides, the versatility of the newer generation has made it harder for even the veterans.

via Imago Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) argues a call with referee Curtis Blair (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Although it seemed like shop talk, the MVP was honest about his struggles within the evolving nature of the NBA. Without a signature style like Curry’s, you are likely to just fade away. Well, according to the reports, there might be a new way for Harden to contribute to the franchise.

With changing NBA standards, what’s in store for NBA star James Harden?

Although the L.A. Clippers are out of the playoffs, they seem to have big plans for this summer. While it was an underwhelming exit, the Clippers were on the verge of a championship; they now more than ever need Harden’s experience and leadership. Even at 35, the Clippers star ended the season at 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, proving that he still has gas left in him. So, teaming him with another Championship player seems to be the strategic move.

Likewise, there have been rumors of the Clippers eyeing Jrue Holiday, who put up 11.1 points and 3.9 assists this regular season. The two-time championship winner seems to be the ideal choice; his defensive skills could give better scoring possibilities for Harden. With both the NBA stars in their roster, Coach Tyronn Lue is most definitely trying to make a stronger backcourt. Nonetheless, to make a trade happen, they would have to give up the likes of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Drew Eubanks, maybe even Cam Christie.

Yet, this gamble could very well pay off. Harden is on board with finding new ways to evolve. Could this be a reality next season? What do you guys think?