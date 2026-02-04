James Harden Makes 7-Figure Sacrifice for Cavs Trade While Insider Debunks LA Reports

From not playing in the last two games to getting traded to Cleveland. The rumors are finally true as the LA Clippers traded James Harden to the Cavaliers for Darius Garland and a second-round pick. For the second apron Cavs, they already got some financial relief from the Beard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Harden unceremoniously played his final game against the Denver Nuggets, but did not appear in the next two due to “personal reasons.” Not just rumors, but even the Clippers and Cavaliers were ramping their efforts to get the deal done, which they did. Now a Cavs player, the 11x All-Star made a financial decision to “waive his one-year bird restriction (no trade clause) and all but eliminate his $2.3M trade bonus.”

Interestingly, James Harden’s no-trade clause with the Clippers led to the trade getting expedited. The 36-year-old’s move away from LA was also majorly due to disagreement over future security. The 2017-18 MVP wanted a two-year, $80 million extension from the Clippers, but the franchise wanted to prioritize its cap space heading into the summer of 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harden wanted a guaranteed two-year deal, but the Clippers had their plans. Since he had the no-trade clause, any trade involving him needed his approval. But now he doesn’t hold that power anymore with his new team Cavaliers. While the trade was based on financial stability, there were still some emotional scenes in LA, which went viral on social media but not with the Clippers.

The Cavaliers were in LA, practicing on USC’s home court ahead of the showdown against the Clippers. A screenshot emerged which stated Garland’s practice session with the team, where the President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, spoke to the 26-year-old. According to the alleged message, “Koby exchanged a long conversation with Darius before giving him a long, emotional hug.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This message was viral on Reddit threads and on X, and it was credited to Cavs beat writer Chris Fedor. While the James Harden and Darius Garland trade was trending, this message made sense to many. But Fedor categorically denied any such reporting from his side.

“I did not say this. I did not text this. I did not write this. I did not post this anywhere. (Koby Altman has been hunkered down at the team hotel today),” he tweeted his response to shut down any further rumors or stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

James Harden trade news rocked the Clippers

While the message about Darius Garland’s emotional hug is false, Harden’s trade left a gaping hole in the Clippers franchise. Not too long ago, the 36-year-old was calling his time in LA “blessed” as he got the opportunity to play in his hometown. But now he has left for the Cavaliers, and his teammates and coaches were caught off guard with the news.

After the loss to the 76ers, Kawhi Leonard, who was building a bond with James Harden, was surprised by this decision. “It’s a surprise… Respect his decision. Or whoever’s decision it is,” Leonard told reporters. “That’s still gonna be my boy. Trust the front office.” Another Clippers teammate, John Collins, who was hyped to share the locker room with the 11x All-Star, called the move shocking.

ADVERTISEMENT

​“It was shocking,” he said. When pressed on whether the news was disappointing, Collins didn’t hold back. “Hell ya. It would be a shock for me and for the team. And what we’ve been able to do. Our season turned around. Definitely something different. Out of left field.” Even head coach Ty Lue, who kept the answers regarding the Harden trade very short, summed up his emotions with one answer.

“Who wouldn’t want to have James Harden?” The Cavs agreed with this, which is why they were eager to finalize the deal. Similarly, Harden’s approach to forgoing his trade bonus demonstrated his commitment to the new franchise.