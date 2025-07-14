James Harden Rushes to Sick Girlfriend’s Aid Despite Las Vegas Commitments

James Harden is returning for next season with the LA Clippers. The Beard inked an exciting $81.5 million two-year contract with the Clippers, as he hopes to contend alongside Kawhi Leonard and Co. next season. However, before that, the 35-year-old guard has plenty of time to have a relaxing summer. In fact, he’s just doing that! Not too long ago, the eleven-time All-Star was walking on the ramp of Paris Fashion Week. While Harden has his time in the spotlight, it’s his girlfriend Paije Speights’ time to shine.

Harden’s girlfriend, who doesn’t post a lot on social media, caught everyone’s attention recently with her wholesome story. It all started when Speights posted about having back pain. “My back is on FIRE 🥴🥴🥴🥹,” she wrote on IG. However, despite being in pain, the Clippers superstar’s girlfriend decided to hit the gym. We guess, back pain and the gym are two things that don’t go hand in hand. Sure enough, it proved to be a bad decision for the fashion icon, as it further aggravated the issue.

However, despite not being around her girlfriend during this time, James Harden showed everyone what a gentleman looks like. As soon as he got to know about her girlfriend’s injury, the veteran guard rushed to her aid. Well, not in person, but instead, Harden hopped on a long call with Speights, a 1-hour, 55-minute-long call to be precise. This gesture from the Beard melted his girlfriend’s heart, who couldn’t help but post his on her Instagram story to show appreciation.

Speights posted a screenshot of their call log, with a couple of emojis expressing how she felt while talking to her boyfriend. Although she likes to keep her and Harden’s relationship under wraps, she wanted to give the fans a little sneak peek into her love life this time around. It’s safe to say the fans loved it. We mean, who doesn’t love a beautiful gesture from their loved ones, right? More so, when they make time for you. That’s what Harden did, despite the fact that he was in Las Vegas the night before.

James Harden was spotted in Las Vegas enjoying the offseason

There’s no doubt that James Harden has won the hearts of his fans with the lovely gesture for his girlfriend. However, what makes his effort even more appreciable is the fact that he wasn’t even in town when this happened. Harden was enjoying a short vacation in Las Vegas, where the 2025 NBA Summer League is currently being played. He was even spotted vibing at a Meek Mill concert in Vegas, which isn’t that surprising given that both Mill and Harden go way back in time.

For those of you who are not aware, the rapper is a big fan of the LA Clippers guard. In fact, the Philly-based hip-hop artist influenced Harden’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022. During an interview, Mill revealed that he used to hop on calls with Harden, and their conversations ranged from all sorts the topics. “We talking pretty girls, we talking basketball…we all over the place,” He said. It seems like there’s no love lost between the rapper and James Harden, despite him now being in LA.

That’s because Harden was spotted going bar for bar with the Philadelphia artist during his performance. It seems like Harden, who is soon to be 36 years old, is making the most of his time by attending concerts and doing ramp walks. Meanwhile, between all of this, the veteran superstar is also making time for his girlfriend, talk about multitasking.

Nonetheless, Harden is a great example of how you can be available for your loved ones despite having a hectic schedule, as a huge season awaits him and the Clippers.