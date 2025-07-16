James Harden’s Girlfriend Sends 3-Word Love Message Amid Strange Fallout With Ex-Teammate

James Harden seems to be living his best life off the court. The Clippers guard was recently spotted on Instagram with his girlfriend Paije Speights, and the post is turning heads. Captioned with the three-word message, “I prefer favoritism,” Speights shared a playful moment between the two, with Harden and her laughing and goofing around. The couple appeared relaxed and unbothered, clearly enjoying their time together, even as drama brews in the background.

The timing of the post couldn’t have been more eyebrow-raising. Just hours earlier, NBA Central posted a viral quote from Joel Embiid that dropped a bombshell: “No one knows this, but even James [Harden] is not talking to me.” In a candid moment, Embiid admitted he believes Harden wrongly blames him for being traded from Philly. “It hurts when you feel like you haven’t done anything wrong,” Embiid said. “We had a pick-and-roll that was unstoppable.”

Harden’s silence toward Embiid adds another chapter to the long list of fractured Sixers relationships. And while fans digest Embiid’s heartbreak, Harden seems to be turning the page—with a laugh, a love post, and Paije by his side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Front Paije (@front_paije) Expand Post

This is a Developing Story..