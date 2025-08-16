James Harden’s Teammate Breaks Silence on Clippers Roster Changes as Disrespect From NBA Legends Mounts

The Los Angeles Clippers are walking a tightrope between contending and collapsing, and the entire NBA is watching. On one side are critics, who see an aging, overextended lineup. On the other? Players like Ivica Zubac believe the team has never been stronger.

Harden and his teammates respond quietly, letting the moves speak for themselves. The promise of a revitalized lineup looms over the discussions: a chance to turn skepticism into legitimacy. How the team leverages its offseason acquisitions could redefine expectations in the gauntlet of the Western Conference.

Jeff Teague didn’t hold back, saying, “If this was three years ago, I’d be like, ‘It’s the best team you could put together right here.’ And now…” before trailing off on his podcast. He rattled through the numbers: “Chris Paul 40. Patty Mills 37. Brook Lopez 37. Nic Batum 36… Kawhi 34, James Harden 35. That’s the oldest team in NBA history, bro.”

Kendrick Perkins added to Teague’s criticism, mocking them: “I mean, look, I just left the nursing home a couple weeks ago from visiting my grandmother for her 90th birthday, and I saw Nicolas Batum and Chris Paul there. That’s what we talking about. The old folks. The Clippers. The old folks.” Beyond the jokes, however, he added a warning: “This team doesn’t have room to sit out, doesn’t have room for guys to be injured. Every night is going to be a war.” That’s where the tension lies.

The Clippers have seen firsthand how last season’s end, a first-round exit despite 50 wins, left them with unfinished business. They know they need every minute of cohesion and health to compete in a loaded Western Conference. For Harden, the stakes are personal: finally proving doubters wrong and making the most of his remaining years.

Even with these external pressures, the locker room is buzzing with confidence. The Clippers are laying groundwork ahead of training camp, combined with a mix of veteran savvy and fresh energy, which suggests the Clippers are attempting to convert criticism into a rallying point. Bradley Beal has even come out to say that he “needs a ring.” This is where Zubac’s voice becomes central, and why he believes the team is better positioned than the pundits think.

Ivica Zubac pushes back against the narrative

“Last year we won 50 games, and I think we improved a lot,” Zubac said. “We got bigger, we got a backup center, we got a four, we got Bradley Beal, we got Chris Paul. So I think we improved a lot. I’m very happy, and I’m super excited to start the season and see what we can do.” By leading with this perspective, Zubac immediately reframes the conversation: the Clippers’ moves are strategic and forward-looking, not just attempts to patch holes.

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) pursues the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies

The improvements go beyond the names themselves. Chris Paul provides James Harden a seasoned co-creator who can manage pace, run the offense, and relieve Harden’s playmaking burden against bench lineups. The frontcourt depth, strengthened by Lopez and Collins, strengthens rim protection, rebounding, and matchup versatility, all areas that contributed to close losses last season. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal’s perimeter scoring is perhaps a better version of Norman Powell’s from last year, and opens lanes for Harden’s playmaking. These adjustments make the rotation more balanced and capable of enduring the West’s punishing schedule.

For Zubac, experience is an asset rather than a liability. The Clippers are blending James Harden’s remaining years with the wisdom of other seasoned veterans and the eager energy of players looking to reach the promised land. By strategically addressing last season’s weaknesses with size, spacing, and playmaking depth, the team is positioning itself to turn external skepticism into a competitive advantage. The pushback is clear: this roster is not just intact, it’s potentially stronger.