Former Overall 2nd Pick’s NBA Fate Hangs in Balance as Knicks Face Key Roster Decision

James Wiseman is entering another important stage of his NBA career. This time, however, his future may depend on more than what he does on the court. The former No. 2 overall pick has another chance to stay in the NBA, and he now has a familiar face as the Knicks’ head coach.

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That connection could make his latest roster battle even more interesting.

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The New York Knicks have signed five veteran players to Exhibit 9 training camp contracts. They will compete for what could be the team’s final roster spot. The group includes three wings — John Konchar, Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji — and two big men, Drew Eubanks and James Wiseman.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Knicks are expected to fill only one of their two open roster spots unless they make another move to create more financial room.

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That makes every advantage important. Wiseman may have one advantage that the other players do not.

One of the biggest talking points around Wiseman is his past relationship with Knicks head coach Mike Brown.

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Brown worked as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors during Wiseman’s first two NBA seasons. The Warriors selected Wiseman with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The young center entered the league with high expectations because of his size and athletic ability.

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According to Stein, there is a belief that Brown is a fan of Wiseman. That does not mean Wiseman has a guaranteed place on the Knicks roster. However, it adds an interesting part to his training camp battle.

The other candidates do not have the same past connection with Brown. If Wiseman performs well in training camp, his previous relationship with the coach could help him get another chance.

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This is where the talk about an unfair advantage comes from. While some view his prior relationship with Brown as a potential edge, the Knicks have given no indication they will favor Wiseman over other candidates

Instead, the possible advantage comes from Brown already knowing Wiseman and reportedly believing in what he can offer.

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What Did Wiseman Do With the Warriors?

Wiseman’s numbers from his first NBA season show why the Knicks may still see potential in him.

In the 2020-21 season, Wiseman played 39 games for Golden State. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game. He also averaged 0.9 blocks per game, according to Basketball-Reference.

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However, Wiseman did not get a long chance to play under Brown.

Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a knee injury. Brown was still part of the Warriors’ coaching staff at that time.

So, while Wiseman and Brown were together in Golden State for two seasons, they actually shared the court for only one season.

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That detail is important. Wiseman’s Warriors numbers should not be described as the result of two full seasons under Brown. The two had only a limited amount of time together on the court.

Across 152 career games, Wiseman has averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Wiseman signed with the Indiana Pacers in July 2025 on a one-to-two-year contract worth $5.686 million, according to SalarySwish. The deal included $1 million guaranteed at signing.

His 2025-26 salary was $2.668 million, while the second season was a team option. Indiana did not pick up that option and waived him in October 2025.

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Now, Wiseman has another NBA opportunity, but his situation is very different.

The Knicks signed Wiseman to a one-year Exhibit 9 training camp contract worth $3.066 million, according to SalarySwish.

However, that money is not fully guaranteed. His listed guaranteed amount is $0. This means the contract does not guarantee Wiseman a place on the Knicks’ regular-season roster.

His listed cap hit is $2.449 million.

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So, Wiseman is not joining New York as a guaranteed member of the final roster. He must earn his place during training camp.

The Knicks also have to consider their salary situation. The NBA set the 2026-27 salary cap at $164.961 million. The first apron is $209.015 million, while the second apron is $221.686 million.

The Knicks’ roster situation means they must balance their need for another player with the financial rules linked to the second apron.

New York also has a need for another big man. Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond are ahead of Wiseman in the frontcourt, but the Knicks appear to have room for another center.

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That is still a matter of interpretation, not a confirmed fact.

Brown already knows Wiseman from their time together in Golden State. His reported belief in the center could give Wiseman another chance to show what he can do.

If two players perform at a similar level during training camp, a coach’s familiarity and trust could become important.

But James Wiseman still has to prove himself. He needs to stay healthy, contribute on the court, and show that he fits what the Knicks need.

That leaves one big question, and that is, can Mike Brown’s familiarity with James Wiseman help the former No. 2 pick turn this latest opportunity into a place on the Knicks’ final roster, or will another player win the battle on the court? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.