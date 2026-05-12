James Worthy Vents on LeBron James’ Critical Turnovers as Robert Horry Calls Out Austin Reaves’ Hero Ball

The Lakers were less than a minute away from stealing Game 4 before everything unraveled through turnovers, rushed possessions, and missed opportunities. That collapse immediately drew sharp criticism from franchise legends James Worthy and Robert Horry after Oklahoma City completed the four-game sweep Monday night.

Worthy focused specifically on LeBron James’ late-game turnover during the final stretch of the loss.

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“That little soft pass at the end, you can’t afford to lose possession of the basketball in critical moments,” Worthy said during the postgame show.

Meanwhile, Robert Horry questioned Austin Reaves’ decision-making after the Lakers failed to capitalize on multiple chances late in the fourth quarter.

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“We got guys who wanna be the hero so bad,” Horry said.

Statistically, both stars still produced strong offensive nights. LeBron finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Reaves led the Lakers with 27 points alongside seven rebounds and six assists.

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However, the turnovers completely changed the game. Los Angeles committed 19 turnovers overall, and Oklahoma City converted those mistakes into 22 points. Reaves alone finished with eight turnovers and five fouls, while LeBron added four giveaways of his own.

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What made the mistakes even more painful for Lakers analysts was how close Los Angeles came to extending the series. The Lakers used a late 7-0 run to grab a 110-109 lead with under a minute remaining before Chet Holmgren answered with a huge dunk to put Oklahoma City back in front.

Even after that sequence, both LeBron and Reaves still had chances to swing the game back toward Los Angeles.

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LeBron missed a driving attempt with roughly 20 seconds left, and moments later, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander buried two free throws to push the Thunder lead to three. Reaves then got a clean look at a potential game-tying three-pointer, but the shot failed to fall.

The sweep still hurts for the Lakers, especially considering how competitive Game 4 became late. However, the team also entered the postseason without Luka Doncic, who missed the playoffs because of his hamstring injury, and many expected Oklahoma City to control the matchup from the beginning.

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Los Angeles still exceeded expectations by reaching the Western Conference Semifinals, particularly after LeBron carried much of the offensive burden during the first-round series against Houston.

LeBron’s Future Now Becomes the Lakers’ Biggest Question

With the Lakers officially eliminated, attention immediately shifted toward LeBron James and what comes next for the 41-year-old superstar. Retirement questions have followed him throughout the season, and Monday’s loss only intensified that conversation again.

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“I don’t know what the future holds for me, obviously, as it stands right now tonight,” James said after the loss on Monday night. “I’ll sit back. Like I think I said it last year after we lost to Minnesota there. Go back and recalibrate with my family, and talk with them, and spend some time with them. And then when the time comes, obviously, you guys will know what I decided to do.” As he explained, his family will play a significant role in the decision he eventually makes.

However, while the future at the moment seems quite uncertain for LeBron James, the sure thing right now is that this Lakers team is not the best at the moment. As JJ Redick pointed out, “You have to be realistic and assess where you’re at, and we’re not good enough right now.” And so, it seems quite certain there will be some changes ahead of next season. As he also said, “There probably will be some continuity. There probably won’t be, but that’s what the next two months are for.”

The next two months could reshape the direction of the Lakers franchise. LeBron’s decision, Luka Doncic’s recovery, and potential roster changes will now dominate the offseason after a playoff run that exposed how far Los Angeles still sits behind Oklahoma City.