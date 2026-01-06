Jaren Jackson Jr. Explains How Grizzlies’ Offense Under Tuomas Iisalo Is ‘Reverse’ of Taylor Jenkins (Exclusive)

The Memphis Grizzlies’ star appeared calm as he reflected on the team’s overlapping injuries and inconsistent results.

Yet, Jaren Jackson Jr. still maintains a chip on his shoulder despite the Grizzlies rewarding him this past offseason with a five-year, $240 million extension.

Jackson’s mindset seems as diverse as his actual skill set. He maintains confidence in the Grizzlies (15-20) despite ranking 10 in the Western Conference. But even with the Grizzlies signaling their loyalty to one of their franchise cornerstones, Jackson hardly seems satisfied as one of the NBA’s most effective shot blockers and versatile scorers as a big man.

That explains Jackson’s approach entering the 2025-26 season after having off-season surgery to treat his turf toe in his right foot. Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo revealed that he was “originally scheduled to come back around the 10-game mark.” Instead, Jackson healed enough to play both in training camp and the regular season.

“He’s one of those guys that we have to be really careful after the season that he didn’t start working out too early because he was extremely motivated and was in with the young guys and the voluntary workouts all of the time,” Iisalo said. “When you’re working with motivated athletes, it’s about I would say 10% about pushing them and 90% of holding them back. Jaren is like this. Because of that, he’s a great example for every young guy.”

One of those young guys includes Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward, who credited Jackson for giving him various tips, both on how to train and recover throughout the year.

Jackson has wanted to back up words with actions. For the past month, Iisalo has been further encouraged by Jackson playing at full strength while adapting to various frontcourt injuries to Zach Edey (left ankle) and Brandon Clarke (right calf).

“His timing defensively is completely different, much more agile and much quicker off the floor,” Iisalo said of Jackson. “He’s back to having those four or five stops per game, rebounding numbers are great, and he’s getting to his spots for the finishes. It’s been him getting back to full strength, and also us as a team finding ways to highlight his strengths.”

Jackson spoke to EssentiallySports about the Grizzlies’ play, adapting to various injuries and Ja Morant’s recent return. He also talked about his extension and becoming the Grizzlies’ third player behind Marc and Pau Gasol to have at least 800 blocks.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one interview has been edited and condensed. Questions pertaining to the Grizzlies’ recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers and Santi Aldama were asked in a group setting.

How do you evaluate the team given where you’re at in the standings and with managing different injuries?

Jackson: “Every time that someone gets back, it’s going to get a lot better for us. The goal is to win as many games without them. So it’s not a big uphill battle. There are games that we definitely should’ve won that we gave up. But there were also games that we were in. We expect to be in every game. But we have to be happy about it when we are because wins are not just handed to you.”

What leaves you both encouraged and concerned with that?

Jackson: “I’m encouraged by the fact that we’re understanding our system that we’re playing a lot more now. But I don’t think I’m really concerned about anything, honestly. I don’t get concerned. Getting concerned is something in your mind that is fueled by doubt. I don’t have doubt. So there is no need to have concerns.”

With Tuomas being a first-year head coach, what were the turning points with understanding the system better?

Jackson: “I think it’s just him being new and him putting a system and understanding where to run. It’s a lot different from the old system in terms of spacing and where to go when the person is dribbling. So now it’s in reverse with a lot of things that we used to do. So you just have to train your mind to do them. You can train your mind, but your body may not be as comfortable. You may not feel as good shooting because you’re not doing that motion. So many times, you’re doing the opposite. So you just have to get used to it.”

When you say in reverse, how so?

Jackson: “It’s just spacing in terms of when the ball handler dribbles at you. Maybe in the past, we would space away more. But sometimes we stay higher up. Sometimes we may not. It’s by design that we’re not moving with the ball as the ball handler is dribbling at you just to give somebody space. You’re trying to play the second side of the floor with more space. So you have to give up something. That’s basically what it is.”

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo talks with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

How do you think you’ve handled coming off your offseason surgery and adapting to injuries with other players?

Jackson: “Whoever is out there is going to play. As long as I’m out there, I feel good about that. I hope they’re going to be back. They come and go. Injuries are a part of the game. You have to be ready to go and do your job. Just like in any profession, I have to be ready for sick days and stuff like that. I don’t have a specific approach. I approach every day with the mindset of getting better. Whether dudes are out or dudes are in, I’m not worried. So it really doesn’t matter.”

You’ve become the third player in franchise history to get 800 blocks behind the Gasol brothers. What does that milestone mean to you?

Jackson: “That’s cool. That’s really dope, honestly. I have to protect the rim, man. Playing and being available helps you get those kinds of things. You look at people that have had more longevity in the league. They’ve been able to achieve that sort of stuff. It’s just a blessing to be able to play that long. Seeing Steph [Curry] now, he’s able to climb up even later in his career. It’s weirder that he’s 20 on those lists because he had ankle injuries earlier on. But I’m glad we had longevity.”

What have you done to maintain your longevity?

Jackson: “I’m lifting weights and listening to the people in the medical field that are meant to keep you healthy. I just prepare.”

What do you think makes you one of the best shot blockers in the league?

Jackson: “When you’re staying in shape, you don’t swing at the ball randomly. You can pick your spots better. If you swing randomly, then you get into foul trouble. Or if you’re tired, maybe you foul more. Then you won’t be able to get the blocks anyway because you’ll have to play a different type of game. It is just about where you’re at during the game and if you’re being conservative or not.”

What do you take away from how Marc and Pau [Gasol] played defensively?

Jackson: “Marc would always say that he’s not really athletic like that. He just has to use his hands. He has really good hands and positioning. He conserves his energy for the right moment. I’m assuming that’s how it would be with Pau. But I got to see Marc up close. I really got to see what it’s like not to rely or lean on your gifts all the time. You have to use your brain a lot more.”

How do you adapt on nights when you get in foul trouble?

Jackson: “We’re not that new to it. It’s just about staying poised and continuing to attack, even though it may not work out. You just try to finish despite having the fouls.”

Tuomas praised your play against the Lakers for still making an impact through the foul trouble. How do you do that?

Jackson: “They’re good at getting to the line. I was making some errors. But I was just trying to be aggressive. I knew I just had to keep going to the basket. That’s where my mind was at today.”

How do you think Ja has been since his return, as well as how he was on the bench during his injury?

Jackson: “He loves the game. He’s always going to be conscious with telling us stuff and sharing what he’s seeing. That’s the same thing when he’s in the game. His play style isn’t cute. He’s explosive. But I think his love for the game is what separates him apart from anybody else.”

Imago Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In what ways have you seen Santi take his game to another level this season?

Jackson: “His feel is always going to improve because he gets a little extra bump in the summer with playing overseas [with the Spanish national team]. He gets a little bit of an advantage. He’s really that guy over there for them. He gets some experience coming from all angles and then brings it back here. He’s able to create. He’s never been scared to throw the passes he throws. He’s very consistent on his shot. If you ask him if he sees a contest, he says that he doesn’t see that. So when he shoots, I think he’s always going to make it.”

What have you seen from Cedric that explains why he’s made such an impact in his rookie season?

Jackson: “He has a good frame. He has a good mind. He has a willingness to learn and ask questions. He’s just a really good player.”

He credited your mentorship. What have you been trying to do to help?

Jackson: “I just tell him what I see and what I’ve seen over the years. I tell him not to be hard on himself. If you just put in the work, it’s going to show. If you just stay with it, stay consistent and don’t get too high or low, that’s things that I’ve learned from other people. I tell him a lot of stuff.”

Congrats on your extension. How have you soaked that in?

Jackson: “It was dope. I had to get surgery in Indiana. So it was all around the same time. I was hanging out with one of my friends that I knew back then. I was at his house when the news came out. So it felt like a full-circle moment back where I started this whole thing.”

It’s a huge achievement, but you’ve said you still have a chip. What is the latest source of motivation?

Jackson: “I have to keep getting better. My playstyle and my game rely on me getting better and playing hard. It’s not always going to be a cute game. It’s going to be very physical. There’s going to be a lot of exertion. I have to be in good shape. I have to be mentally there. I can’t be wavering in any sense. It’s not going to be cute.”

