Jaren Jackson Jr. Sends 6-Word Message After Memphis Grizzlies Trade 26YO to Utah Jazz

Trade deadline day can be brutal if you’re an NBA player. One minute, you’re dropping 30 points on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the next, you could be on a private jet to Utah as part of a blockbuster trade. That’s exactly what happened with Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr.

The 26-year-old forward last played at home on February 2. He posted his game-high score from their latest win on his Instagram, and in the next post today, he found himself on a private jet.

“Jazz fans, I’m here, take note, I’m excited to be here,” Jackson Jr. said after landing in Salt Lake City. “Feels great. I’m about to get some stuff done, but I’ll be clocking in real soon. Appreciate y’all.”

Jackson Jr.’s demeanor was positive. He was not mourning his exit to an arguably weaker team, but looked determined to get to work with his new teammates.

The Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr., center Jock Landale, guards John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. In exchange, they received three first-round picks, promising rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr., and forwards Georges Niang, Taylor Hendricks, and Kyle Anderson from the Utah Jazz.

Jackson Jr. spent six years in Bluff City. He was a first-round pick, fourth overall in 2018, and immediately came under the tutelage of Grizzlies defensive greats Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. The latter, in particular, was kept in Tennessee to mentor the then-19-year-old Jackson Jr.

When you think of the Memphis basketball brand, you think of Gasol, Conley, Zach Randolph, and Tony Allen, and their gritty defence and ability to grind out wins in the paint.

Inspired by their ‘grit and grind’ work ethic, Jackson Jr. slowly and steadily established himself as a core member of the Grizzlies alongside the tenacious Ja Morant.

Why Jaren Jackson Jr. is key to the Utah Jazz’s future

Jaren Jackson Jr. was having a solid 2025-26 season as a scoring and defensive anchor for the Grizzlies. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1 steal, and 1.5 blocks per game in 45 appearances. He’s missed a handful of games this season due to a mix of lower-body and soft-tissue injuries. The 2023 DPOY is exactly the man needed to offer Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, who’s averaging 27.4 points a game, some much-needed rest.

Head coach Will Hardy will welcome the arrival of ‘JJJ,’ who will help fill crucial defensive holes in the team. He brings rim protection and offensive threat, along with experience as a two-time NBA All-Star.

Don’t believe us? Here’s what Gasol said back in 2024 while speaking about his former teammate.

“I love seeing when (Jaren) has those nights when the stat line is filled,” the Spaniard said. “I can’t do anything but smile because he has a huge impact on both ends. It’s now about when we’re going to put it all together and get everybody healthy and ready. Because the potential is through the roof.”

Imago Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old perfectly complements Keyonte George, and his pairing with Walker Kessler (out for the season) offers Hardy’s team defensive prowess. His fellow arrivals, Konchar, Landale, and Williams Jr., add squad depth and immediate rotation options.

The Jazz are pushing hard to turn their dismal 16-36 record around while also gaining draft flexibility with this latest trade.

If the Jazz win the draft lottery and bag the No. 1 pick, they’ll aim to find the right piece of the puzzle to pair alongside Markkanen, Jackson Jr., and George. Potential additions could include Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, or Duke’s Cameron Boozer, among other talented youngsters.

But for now, Hardy and his team are in the middle of a tough five-game stretch on the road. Jackson Jr. will most likely make his debut in the coming days. He will be due an emotional return on February 20, when the Jazz travel to FedExForum to face the Grizzlies.