Jarred Vanderbilt’s Unusual Offseason Plan Set to Solve Major Problem After Lakers Receive Health Update

Surprise, surprise—the Lakers are in the thick of it again. Would it even be an offseason without some classic Showtime chaos? HBO might applaud the drama, but Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick? Their whiteboard’s probably out of ink by now. LeBron James’ uncertainty, Ayton’s trade, a revolving door of role players – they’ve had their hands full. But here’s the twist: sometimes, the quietest stories hit the hardest. Enter Jarred Vanderbilt. He’s battled injuries, setbacks, and a rollercoaster of a role in LA. But this offseason? Clean bill of health. And maybe—just maybe—his time to turn all that hell into a comeback.

Vanderbilt just hasn’t caught a break in LA. Two full seasons, and injuries keep stealing his spotlight. Late 2023? He missed 20 games with nagging left-heel bursitis. Not ideal for a defensive spark like him. Then came February 1, 2024—midfoot sprain against Boston with initial report of 3-4 weeks of bench. Boom. Season over. Come May, the Lakers finally sent him under the knife—right foot surgery, plus a left-foot bone spur removal. As if that wasn’t enough, fluid built up in his left knee by December. The Lakers had no choice but to delay his return again. But 2025 might finally be his year.

“It’s my first offseason in a couple summers being able to actually put in some work instead of rehab. It’s a big difference in the approach, results, everything,” said Vando in the now-viral video. This offseason could make or break Jarred Vanderbilt’s future in the Lakers’ rotation. Defense? Locked down. But offense? That’s the question. Whether it’s developing a reliable corner three or finishing stronger on cuts, he must become a threat with the ball. Otherwise, playoff minutes might vanish again.

JJ Redick’s made it clear—if you can’t play both ends, you can’t stay on the floor. Vando’s defensive versatility is elite, but LA needs more than just hustle and switches. They need answers at the point of attack. And if Vando levels up offensively, he might just become that perfect two-way solution.

Jarred Vanderbilt looks healthier, sharper, and ready to go

JJ Redick didn’t hold back when talking about Jarred Vanderbilt last season. He called him “a banshee”—pure energy on legs. That kind of relentless hustle doesn’t go unnoticed, especially on a roster craving physicality and defense. Vando’s been everywhere when healthy—diving, switching, flying for boards, chasing guards, protecting the rim. Redick clearly sees him as a vital piece heading into 2025-26. For the first time in years, Vanderbilt enters the offseason fully healthy—and that changes everything. He knows it too. A healthy, focused Vando? That’s a problem for opponents—and a massive W for the LA Lakers.

“For myself personally, I’m excited. I haven’t had a healthy offseason in like two years,” Vanderbilt said. “This last summer, coming off multiple surgeries and not being able to workout all summer, I’m just excited to be able to have a healthy summer, man, so I can really put the time in and be able to work on my game and, also, have a healthy summer.”

via Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (center right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Props to Jarred Vanderbilt though – the kid’s due a rockstar season. And by all means – he has the skills to pay the bills. It’s just a matter of his body being on the same page. But after all the torment, the 2025-26 season might be exactly what the doctor ordered for Vando. Grab your popcorn – the Showtime might be back in business.