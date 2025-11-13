Jason Kidd Announces Immediate Change in Mavs Following Nico Harrison Firing

Jason Kidd addressed the media at the American Airlines Center tonight, but the pregame conversation had little to do with the Mavericks’ matchup against the Phoenix Suns. For the first time since Nico Harrison’s firing on Sunday, Kidd spoke publicly about the front office shake-up and the scrutiny surrounding the team’s 3-8 start. While the tone was measured, the message was clear: the Mavericks are moving on.

When asked about the immediate impact of Harrison’s dismissal, Kidd said, “We’re talking about basketball. It’s about getting back to X’s and O’s and competing. That’s two things that we can control.”

He didn’t sugarcoat the front office change either, calling it what it was: “A business decision was made and… we gotta push forward.” Kidd emphasized that the group remains confident in Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi, who will serve as co-interim GMs.

For now, Kidd insists that without the “distractions,” the Mavericks can focus solely on fixing what’s happening on the floor —where the pressure is starting to build.

While Harrison was often labeled as a distraction to the team (Cooper Flagg’s mom apparently agreed with a post saying that), Kidd said it’s “tough” whenever the team loses someone. However, the team’s focus shifts to tonight’s game.

The retired point guard did not address the rumors that claim that he pressured the organization to get rid of Nico. According to several insiders, former shot-caller-turned-minority owner, Mark Cuban, with the head coach, convinced Dumont to change the leadership.

At least Cuban was reportedly frustrated by Harrison pushing him out of basketball operations and setting the team back years with the Luka Doncic trade.

But Kidd’s contention with Nico was apparently about home court advantage.

Jason Kidd expects huge outcome from Nico Harrison’s firing

With Nico Harrison’s dismissal, it falls on Jason Kidd to restart the franchise. He has to contend with multiple injuries and a 3-8 start to restore the team. For that, he needs the fanbase to be a little less hostile.

Since Luka Doncic was sent to LA, the AAC has only been filled with chants of ‘Fire Nico.’ He became the most hated man in Dallas, but the players were on the frontlines of that hate, even though they had nothing to do with that decision.

There was talk about the players feeling unsupported, and Kidd even said, “We can only hope that we don’t have to go through that again because it was a little disrespectful, because the guys are playing hard.”

It was not only disrespectful to the Mavs players but also to their opponents, not getting that typical Dallas hospitality. “With that chant during when we’re shooting free throws, it’s very disrespectful. But understanding they got their point across, but we have to move forward.”



The Dallas Mavericks have grown increasingly weary of the “Fire Nico” chants echoing through their home arena, but felt most deeply by the players on the court. Several players described the chants as “disrespectful,” saying they undercut a group still fighting to steady its season.

P.J. Washington admitted the chants have created a “bad vibe” during home games, adding that the team just wants fans to rally behind them or, at the very least, keep quiet during free throws.

Behind the scenes, some players have vented that the tension at the American Airlines Center has turned what should be a home-court edge into a burden. “These people don’t want us to win,” one player said, per Tim MacMahon. Daniel Gafford confessed that tuning out the noise hasn’t always been easy. “At times,” he admitted.

Now that the ‘Fire Nico’ campaign succeeded, Kidd is hoping that the home crowd will feel like home to its players, starting with this game against the Phoenix Suns.