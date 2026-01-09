Jason Kidd Breaks Silence After Anthony Davis Suffered Hand Injury vs Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks fans can’t catch a break. Veteran forward Anthony Davis was injured again and did not finish the game against the Utah Jazz. It was just his 20th game of the season and just his fourth game back after suffering an injury in the Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Jason Kidd did not provide the full extent of the injury.

He addressed the press conference after the 116-114 loss, “He hurt his left hand. That’s all we had.” The injury occurred in the fourth quarter after Davis was guarding Lauri Markkanen on a drive attempt. He appeared to injure it during the collision. AD looked to be in pain, resulting in a timeout by the Mavs. It felt like he jammed his finger, which abruptly ended his night. Before that, Davis was looking his usual self, racking up 21 points (10-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes.

Reports indicated that at first, the 10x All-Star told his head coach he was okay to remain in the game. But he clearly wasn’t himself and was not being active in his final play, which led to an open layup by Lauri Markkanen. Assistant athletic trainer Jon Ishop checked on AD during the timeout and apparently signaled to him not to return. So, Kidd decided to bring in Daniel Gafford with 2:08 left on the clock.

The Mavs would go on to lose the game as Keyonte George hit the game-winning bucket for the Jazz with 29 seconds left on the clock. Meanwhile, AD’s injury-ridden season continues.

Before the latest setback, Davis missed two games against Sacramento and Portland with a right groin/adductor strain suffered after he played 11 minutes in the Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. For now, Kidd was not able to confirm the severity of Davis’ issue. The 32-year-old will undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury, and the Mavs should be able to provide a more substantial update once the results are in.

At this point, Davis’ status for the Mavs’ next game on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls is up in the air. Before Thursday’s action, Davis had been averaging 20.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. He’s still a valuable front-court player who can be a game-changer. His pattern of injuries is exactly what makes Davis’s future in Dallas a constant source of debate, especially with the trade deadline looming and several teams reportedly monitoring the situation.

Anthony Davis is in demand ahead of a potential trade

The big man has already suffered notable injuries, starting with leg, calf, and adductor issues, which have significantly hindered his impact for Dallas. The muscle injuries have been persistent, yet his production is what drives his value. He is under contract through 2026-27 ($58.5 million next season, player option ~$62.8 million in 2027-28). In fact, AD is eligible for a maximum extension (potentially 4 years, $275 million, starting summer 2026).

The Golden State Warriors and the Bucks have shown their interest, but another Eastern team remains as the frontrunner. The Atlanta Hawks, who are reportedly considering a rebuild that could start with trading Trae Young, are said to be one of the teams with their eyes on Anthony Davis. Veteran NBA insider Evan Sidery reported that Kristaps Porzingis‘ and Luke Kennard’s contracts are expiring and could be the trade pieces for the Mavericks in return.

However, his age (he will soon turn 33) and injury history linger in everyone’s mind. The Mavs are still hoping to see AD, Kyrie Irving, and Cooper Flagg together before making any drastic decisions. But if Anthony Davis’ injuries continue to pile up, the front office may not have the luxury of waiting.