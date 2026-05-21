Jason Kidd Breaks Silence After Mavs Firing: “Meant More to My Family And Me”

When Masai Ujiri was introduced as the Mavericks’ new president, he noted that the coach in place typically lasted through his tenure when he arrived in Toronto and in Denver. This time, he said, he was starting fresh. Everyone in the room understood what that meant. Two weeks later, it was confirmed, and the man on the other end of the decision broke his silence on Thursday with the kind of statement that says everything and nothing at the same time.

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Kidd’s statement struck a grateful tone throughout. He specifically thanked the Mavericks’ players, coaching staff, front office, ownership group, and behind-the-scenes employees who worked alongside him during his five seasons with the franchise.

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He also made sure to acknowledge the city itself: “To the city of Dallas, thank you for welcoming my family and me with open arms. The friendships and memories created here will stay with us forever.”

Kidd and the Mavericks officially parted ways Tuesday in what the organization described as a mutual decision. Ujiri later called it a difficult choice, but also made clear he wanted a fresh start as he reshapes the franchise.

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In the team statement, Ujiri praised Kidd’s impact on the organization: “Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals.”

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The move also came with a massive financial cost. Kidd still had four years and more than $40 million remaining on his contract extension at the time of his departure.

Kidd’s five seasons in Dallas followed a dramatic arc. He led the franchise to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, then guided the team back to the NBA Finals in 2024 for the first time since the Dirk Nowitzki championship era.

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But the collapse came quickly afterward. Dallas finished just 26-56 during the 2025-26 season, leaving Kidd with a dead-even 205-205 regular-season record as Mavericks coach.

The Luka Doncic trade became the defining wound of Kidd’s final year with the organization. Kidd later maintained he was not fully informed about the move until it was essentially complete, and the fallout from the deal never fully disappeared around the franchise.

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Kidd’s Exit Leaves a Dallas Franchise Still Searching for Its Identity

The Doncic trade continues to define the instability surrounding the current Mavericks era.

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Former executive Nico Harrison was fired in November 2025 after Dallas stumbled to a 3-8 start following the blockbuster move. Minority owner Mark Cuban, who no longer controls basketball operations, admitted he was surprised by Kidd’s dismissal.

“Obviously, I’m a J-Kidd fan,” Cuban said. “So I’m surprised and disappointed. But we have to give Masai a chance to see what happens.”

Imago Jason Kidd, Cooper Flagg (Unlicensed Image)

Ujiri has already started reshaping the front office by hiring Mike Schmitz as general manager, and Dallas will now begin a wide-ranging coaching search.

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One name already linked to the opening is Nick Nurse, whose future with the Philadelphia 76ers remains uncertain following the firing of Daryl Morey. Nurse previously worked closely with Ujiri during their time together in Toronto.

Dallas also holds the ninth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With Cooper Flagg already off the board, Ujiri’s vision for the next version of the Mavericks is only beginning to take shape.

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Kidd closed his statement with one final message of gratitude: “While this chapter comes to an end, I leave with nothing but gratitude and respect for everyone who was part of this journey.”

Now the focus shifts to Dallas and Ujiri, who must decide what the franchise looks like after one of the most turbulent stretches in recent Mavericks history.