Jason Kidd Drops Key Cooper Flagg Injury Return Update Ahead of Mavs-Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks’ recent 2-5 skid has put a spotlight on Cooper Flagg‘s absence, but head coach Jason Kidd delivered the most optimistic update yet on the rookie’s return. Flagg has been out of the lineup since February 10 with a left mid-foot sprain and has missed seven consecutive games before Tuesday’s contest against Kon Knueppel and the Charlotte Hornets. However, in a positive update, he was listed as ‘doubtful’ rather than ‘out’ for the first time since his injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He’s ramping up,” Kidd said. “Everything is going well. Today he was going to get back into his routine, and hopefully, as we go on this road trip, he can get out and play in a game or two.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidd clarified that while the rookie star remains out for the Hornets’ game, Flagg was getting close to his return. According to the Dallas Hoops Journal, Flagg traveled and worked out at the Spectrum Center without feeling any discomfort in his foot. He even made one-legged jumpers with his left foot planted, and that obviously is a good sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Kidd’s update, Flagg could likely return against the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors later this week. So far, he has missed 12 games this season, and the Mavericks are an abysmal 4-8 without their rookie star.

Before getting injured last month, Flagg was leading all rookies, scoring 20.4 points, adding 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. In Kyrie Irving’s absence, he has led the team in scoring, steals, and minutes, ranked fourth in rebounding, and second in assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Mavericks have been in shambles in Flagg’s absence, which goes to show his impact on the losing team in a largely forgettable year. However, with the rookie’s absence, the wind seems to be slowly swirling in Knueppel’s favor as the Rookie of the Year race enters its last quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Flagg vs Kon Knueppel: The ROTY race intensifies

The Rookie of the Year race just got more intense after the latest announcement by the NBA. Kon Knueppel and San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper were named the Rookie of the Month for February in the East and West, respectively. This is significant because Cooper Flagg and Knueppel had won the ROTM award every month of the season since November. While the Hornets star has maintained his streak, it was the first time the Mavericks star missed out.

In his rookie season, Knueppel is unmatched when health and consistency are factored in. He has played every game for the Hornets and established himself very early as one of the league’s best shooters. In 60 games so far, he has averaged 19.3 points per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, the Hornets’ rookie appeared in 11 games, showing further improvement on offense, averaging 21.5 points while shooting 50% from the field and 48% from deep. On the other hand, Flagg played only four games before his foot injury. His numbers were far better, though, averaging 27.3 points along with six rebounds and four assists.

While the 65-game threshold does not matter for this award, it’s quite uncommon for a player who played fewer than 65 games to win it in an 82-game season, with Brandon Roy and Patrick Ewing the only exceptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of Tuesday, Knueppel leads the ROTY race on FanDuel with a line of -170. Flagg is right behind his former Duke teammate at +135. The Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe is in a distant third place, with a line of +10000. When Flagg returns, don’t be surprised if the odds shift back in his favor. But expect it to be a very close race.