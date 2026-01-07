Jason Kidd Issues Statement on Anthony Davis as Mavericks Struggle to Cut Ties With Star – Reports

The Dallas Mavericks survived a scrappy affair against the Sacramento Kings. A huge fourth-quarter effort allowed them to narrowly survive multiple game-winning attempts from the Kings. Although back-to-back wins, this was far from an ideal performance. It started with Anthony Davis, who shot just 7 for 23 from the field during the contest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amidst the trade rumours circulating around the 10-time All-Star, his struggles against one of the most lackadaisical defences in the NBA didn’t help his case to secure a possible extension over the summer. However, AD was still a difference maker with his presence inside the paint. The Mavericks surprisingly managed to gain an edge through second-chance points.

Jason Kidd had to look no further than Anthony Davis’ 16 rebounds to shed some praise on the veteran forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought we’ve uh kind of found something new offensive rebounding,” said Kidd. “We didn’t shoot the ball straight tonight, you know, shooting 40%. So, they gave us opportunities that second, you know, second chance points and I thought this was one of our better games of being able to capitalize on that. But I thought AD offensively had some good looks, didn’t go down, but defensively he was huge for us, but also being, as you brought up, the rebound, he was big for us, too”.

Imago Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That’s one of the many perks of having Anthony Davis. He can turn a sour shooting night where he missed layups into a productive outing with his defensive stronghold. Tonight, it was three offensive rebounds and two blocks that enabled the Mavericks to keep it a low-scoring game on a night they shot just 40.6% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although conditioning concerns exist with AD, he’s been a juggernaut for the Mavericks behind Cooper Flagg. There’s no question that Anthony Davis could help them resurrect their season. However, despite praise from Kidd, it seems the front office is pushing to move on from ‘The Brow’.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavericks are heavily waving Anthony Davis in the market

For all the trade buzz around AD, the Mavericks had maintained a passive stance. Reports suggested they weren’t actively pursuing any deals with teams. Sam Amick even claimed the front office doesn’t mind playing the season out with the dynamic forward. However, when he approached other teams, they had something entirely different to say.

“So the Mavs are framing it like, ‘Oh, we’re not even making outbound calls on AD. We’re just taking calls’. And then you talk to other teams like man, they’re shopping like crazy,” Amick revealed on Run It Back.

The NBA insider did say “it’s lion season”, referring to the NBA’s upcoming trade deadline. Likewise, no side is trying to play fair right now. It’s all about gaining leverage, and in the Mavericks’ case, keeping secrecy about their deals. As far as Anthony Davis is concerned, teams like the Warriors and Hawks have shown interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any deal structure is complicated due to the Mavericks’ costly salaries. However, amidst the chatter, AD’s intentions appear clear. With two more years on his contract, the veteran forward is aiming for long-term security. He is expected to pursue a $275 million extension with the Mavericks or any other team over the summer. That’s the baggage teams trading for Davis will have to keep in mind.

There might not be an Anthony Davis trade before the deadline. But with his extension a priority, and Rich Paul said to apply the pressure, the Mavericks might decide his fate over the summer. When healthy, he could shift the needle besides Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. He’s still averaging a double-double while being a ruthless rim protector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavericks front office will likely monitor his health concerns going forward before making a final decision. Do you think they should offer him an extension, or is it best to start building around Cooper Flagg? Let us know your views in the comments below.