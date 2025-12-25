Jason Kidd Makes Feelings Clear on Stephen Curry Retirement Rumors Ahead of Warriors-Mavs

Longevity is the key to legacy. Who, but Stephen Curry (and LeBron James, of course), defines this notion the best? No one, for sure. Yet, at 37, while the Dub Nation hopes to see their ‘Bat Man’ play for a few more years, retirement rumors swirl around. However, there is no confirmation about the same. Yet, the Dallas Mavericks ring master made his feelings clear ahead of the Christmas Day game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking with the media ahead of the Mavs vs. Warriors game at Chase Center, Kidd faced the media. During his conversation, he addressed Steph Curry‘s retirement rumors. He said:

“Excellent consistency, loves the game. You can see the way he approaches each summer, the way he treats his body. He’s a champion, and so to score that many points, it’s just impressive, and so it seems like he’s not going to slow down anytime soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Stephen Curry’s retirement rumors haven’t stopped in a while now. Even, boss Joe Lacob told the San Francisco Chronicle, “He’s not going to play forever, though I do think he may play longer than we all think.” Branding Curry as the “Tom Brady” of the NBA, Lacob also mentioned that it will be difficult to replicate the wonders of the Baby-Faced Assassin.

Averaging 28.7 ppg, Curry, as always, is having an explosive season. The only thing he currently lacks is the backup to win games. Especially since Klay Thompson’s exit, it truly feels like the Golden State Warriors have lost a piece of themselves. Living off their glory days from the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Dubs will be facing the Mavs on December 25. Simply put, it will be Klay Thompson’s homecoming, but as a rival. Meanwhile, the rumors of Thompson’s return to the Warriors have filled the internet with curiosity.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Klay Thompson reuniting with Stephen Curry?

Golden State and Klay Thompson parted ways with visible tension, and the residue still lingers. The Warriors, once automatic title threats, now orbit their past peaks. Meanwhile, Thompson’s Dallas stint has yet to resemble renewal. The promise of a clean slate never fully arrived. As seasons turn, both sides appear stuck between memory and momentum, searching for relevance without each other’s familiar rhythm.

Then came the online frenzy during All-Star week. A viral Hoops post claimed Steph Curry admitted, “I wish Klay was still here,” followed by a supposed challenge from Thompson. That dare never happened. Curry confirmed his longing on ESPN, while the 35-year-old Thompson stayed measured, saying, “Who knows? There’s a lot of basketball ahead. I can’t predict what the future holds.”

Legacy breathes through time, and Stephen Curry still owns every second of it. Even as whispers grow louder, belief around him stays firm. Kidd’s confidence, Lacob’s realism, and Dub Nation’s hope all collide on Christmas Day, where past and present meet. Meanwhile, Thompson’s return as a rival fuels nostalgia and curiosity. The story feels unfinished. And perhaps, deliberately so.