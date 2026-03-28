Jason Kidd Makes Strong Case for Cooper Flagg to Win ROTY, Urges Mavs to Pay Attention

Two former Duke roommates are dominating the Rookie of the Year race. Depending on how you read situations, either the Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg or the Hornets Kon Knueppel are heading towards the special mantle. From most directions, it’s a toss-up. However, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd wants the team to really push for their sensational rookie in this intense battle.

“I think it’s a big priority that the organization pays attention to this,” said Kidd.

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He isn’t taking anything away from Kon Knueppel. The Hornets rookie has splashed a record-setting number of threes for rookies in NBA history. Furthermore, Charlotte looks alive since Knueppel set his feet. However, in contrast, Cooper Flagg makes a historic case. He’s done things only a few rookies have done. Flagg has also shouldered the weight of a shattered fanbase.

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“He’s having a historic year as a rookie. When you put up his numbers against past rookies who have won the award, it’s clear cut that it’s not even close that he is the one that will win Rookie of the Year,” Kidd added.

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Cooper Flagg has battled through adverse circumstances from the moment he wore a Mavericks jersey. Initially, with injuries across the board, the 19-year-old jumped in as a point forward. Once allowed to play his natural role, Flagg’s also largely improved as a facilitator. He’s averaging 6.8 assists in March, while turning the ball over 3.2 times on average.

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Then there’s the unprecedented feats he’s achieved. Flagg scored 49, the most by a teenager. He followed that performance with three consecutive 30+ point games. In terms of workload and difficulty, Cooper Flagg has endured and delivered far more than any rookie in his class. Don’t get it wrong. Knueppel has been nothing short of fantastic. But the Mavericks rookie has become the heartbeat of the franchise as the youngest player in the league.

You recall names like LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird who managed to do that. All of them claimed the ROTY price.

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Could it be another Co-ROTY finish?

Jason Kidd knows all about a photo finish. He was involved in a heated ROTY race with Grant Hill. They both ended up getting the silverware. That’s happened thrice in NBA history. This year is a compelling battle for it to be a consideration once again. Both sides have a strong argument that can’t be ignored.

Kon Knueppel has elevated the Charlotte Hornets. Given that he’s had a consistent role, allowing fluency. But Knueppel’s overachieved playing that way for the Hornets. They’ve won 39 games already, after finishing last year with just 19. Knueppel’s spacing has marked a positive development for the Hornets’ offense. They’ve unlocked a new layer, fitting him beside athletic players and an expert floor general in LaMelo Ball.

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Had Knueppel not landed in Charlotte, it wouldn’t have looked to be an intriguing postseason matchup.

On the other hand, there is Cooper Flagg. By performances alone, he’s been the star in Dallas. The number one overall pick has honored the buzz surrounding him with dynamic showings. Flagg has also gained consistency in that regard. He’s years ahead of Knueppel in terms of the role they are supposed to play. But the Mavericks are set to miss the postseason altogether. Flagg’s been allowed to play freely.

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Their situations have brought the best out of them, and it looks eerily similar. By the numbers, Cooper Flagg ranks in the top five of every major statistic among rookies. Kon Knueppel’s offensive numbers are comparable to those of Flagg. With his winning impact and historic shooting numbers, the Hornets rookie deserves to be recognised for helping the Hornets turn a page and become competitive. Flagg has shown he’s ready to be the talisman who will perform under the worst circumstances.

That’s the reason the race is so tight. It’s also the reason there could be another instance of co-ROTYs this season. Do you think that should be the case, or do you agree with Jason Kidd? Let us know your views in the comments below.