Jason Kidd Reveals Anthony Davis’ Mental Health Status Amid Injury Uncertainty

Maybe Anthony Davis will give Dallas something to be thankful for. Before the Mavericks sat down to their Thanksgiving meals, the team squeezed in a practice ahead of their trip to Los Angeles. Jason Kidd had plenty of updates to share afterward, but the most notable takeaway from his presser centered on Davis—specifically a clearer sense of his return timeline. Given how turbulent 2025 has been for the star big man, Kidd also offered a few thoughtful notes on Davis’ mental well-being as he works his way back.

He started off the presser with an updated injury report. “AD did practice today. So, I think he’s questionable. [Dereck] Lively’s out, [Kyrie] Irving’s out, and [Dante] Exum’s out.”

When asked how Davis is looking on his first practice back since injuring his calf, “I thought first practice, I thought, you know, with the group, he did a really good job. So, hopefully we can, see how he feels tomorrow and then we’ll make that decision if it’s LA or the Clippers.”

Barely five games into the 2025-26 campaign. Davis was dominating, posting 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and elite shot-blocking averages—vintage AD, the kind that makes opponents rethink their life choices. Then, against the Indiana Pacers, disaster struck.

He clutched his lower left leg mid-play, exiting early with what the team initially flagged as bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. The diagnosis quickly evolved to a left calf strain, a sneaky beast that masquerades as minor but lurks with the threat of escalating to something far uglier, like an Achilles rupture.

Davis hasn’t touched the court since, sidelined for 14 straight games as Dallas sputters to a dismal 5-14 start—the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league staring them down like a taunt.

The Mavericks are playing back-to-back games in Los Angeles, Lakers on Friday, and the Clippers on Saturday. After a month of sitting out games, it appears that AD might return to play against his former team in Crypto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis is handling setbacks with positivity

The last time the Lakers hosted the Mavs since the trade in February, AD was not in the lineup. It would be a huge deal when Anthony Davis returns to Crypto.com Arena, as significant as the Warriors made it for Klay Thompson’s first game at Chase Center since his return from Dallas or the Mavs’ tribute to Luka when he was back at the American Airlines Center. However, it is unlikely that AD will be able to return yet.

Jason Kidd had a very positive report on AD’s first practice back after being sidelined for a month. “Well, you talk about rebounding, scoring, and his leadership. And those are three big areas that we need, especially, you know, with a lot of these games being close.”

That’s a lot of improvement from a guy who’s arguably had his toughest year. He gets traded for Luka Doncic, gets injured, hardly plays, spends the offseason treating more injuries, gets injured again, and could be due for collateral damage in Nico Harrison’s dismissal through another trade.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are thriving with Luka Doncic, who has spearheaded LA to the second seed in the West, clinched a spot in the NBA Cup knockout rounds, and eliminated the Mavs from contention. After such a year, Kidd disclosed that AD is coping surprisingly well.

“I think he’s in a good place. I think his energy and his spirit are in a positive place and again, he had a really good practice today with the group. And so it was good to have him on the floor, and I think his teammates would say the same thing.”

Maybe AD had the Friday after Thanksgiving marked on his calendar because he was upbeat about the Lakers game, too. “Obviously, I would like to [play against the Lakers], but at the end of the day, the main thing is just getting back on the floor, whether it’s Friday or Saturday, whatever we discuss,” he said at this practice.

Davis has averaged 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in the five games he has played this season. He could make a difference, but he implied that his return would have to wait. He’s following the instructions of medical experts and will listen to them about when he’s ready to play.