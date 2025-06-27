Jason Kidd Reveals Plans for Cooper Flagg Against Bronny James & Lakers in Las Vegas Showdown

The deal’s done! Dallas has what they dreamed of since winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. They have acquired the No.1 draft pick, the Duke prodigy Cooper Flagg. At 18, the 6’8″ little giant is waiting to put on that #32 on his back with pride. The forward had a brilliant season with the Blue Devils, which paved the way for him to become the best prospect in the US. However, the Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd, is brewing some plans for his latest addition.

NBA insider Marc Stein treated fans early Friday by locking in Cooper Flagg’s next summer league showdown. Circle July 12 on your calendars—Vegas is about to light up as the Mavericks take on San Antonio and the No. 2 pick, Dylan Harper. As expected by many sports enthusiasts, Kidd & Co. are about to have Cooper Flagg on the floor, but not in his usual forward role. Instead, Mavs’ ringmaster wants to play him as a point guard! Is it a way to fill the gap Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving left, until the latter returns? Maybe.

Steiner tweeted once again to inform: “The early expectation is Flagg would play in Dallas’ first two summer league games: July 10 against the Lakers before San Antonio.” This simply means Flagg will go up against the South Bay Lakers, who nurture LeBron James’s firstborn, Bronny James. The insider further added: “Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: ‘I want to put him at point guard. … I’m excited to give him the ball against the Lakers and see what happens.'”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While it’s not particularly an NBA senior-team preseason practice of some sort, it is still going to be an exciting show. The fresh draft picks vs. Bronny James & Co., Cooper Flagg vs. Dylan Harper & Co. Grab your popcorn—July Madness is bringing pure hoop drama. Speaking of the preseason scenes, the LA Lakers had announced their schedule earlier in June. If everything aligns perfectly, the Dallas Mavericks will put Flagg back on the floor. Only this time, it won’t be just James Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not just Summer League, Cooper Flagg could be playing the preseason against the Los Angeles Lakers, too

Earlier in June, the Lakers dropped their preseason schedule. The 2025 season tips off on October 21, but the sparks fly well before that. They’ll hit the court for four high-voltage tune-ups—October 3, 12, 15, and 17. Opponents? The Suns, Warriors, Mavericks, and Kings. In LA, Palm Springs, and the neon stage of Las Vegas.

This October, the Lakers go full throttle with a coast-to-coast preseason tour—and Cooper Flagg might just steal the show. It starts October 3 in Palm Springs against the Suns, tightening ties with Coachella Valley. Then come two home battles: Warriors on October 12, Kings on October 17. But circle October 15, Vegas hosts a fiery Lakers vs Mavericks showdown, where Flagg could debut under neon lights against LeBron’s old squad.

via Imago Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg isn’t just entering the NBA—he’s crashing the party with fireworks. From going head-to-head with Bronny James on July 10 to possibly running point in Vegas on July 12, the rookie’s summer saga is just heating up. And if October brings him face-to-face with the Lakers again, it won’t be déjà vu—it’ll be destiny. This isn’t just an average debut, it’s a Flagg-raising ceremony.