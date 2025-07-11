brand-logo
Jason Kidd’s Statement on Cooper Flagg Solves Mavs Headache During Kyrie Irving’s Absence

ByVed Vaze

Jul 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM EDT

Cooper Flagg’s NBA Summer League debut was more than just a first glimpse—it was a solution in the making. With Kyrie Irving sidelined due to an ACL injury, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd may have found his interim floor general in the 18-year-old No. 1 pick.

After Flagg helped lead Dallas to an 87-85 win over Bronny James and the Lakers, Kidd couldn’t stop praising the rookie’s poise. “He’s handled the ball, gotten open shots for teammates, and finished,” Kidd said. “He’s shown he can handle the press and make decisions, even at 18.

Flagg finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a key late-game block despite a 5-of-21 shooting night. But more importantly, he showed toughness, basketball IQ, and leadership traits Kidd hinted could earn him “Point Coupe” duties while Irving recovers.

Kidd noted that Flagg’s ability to pass, shoot, and lead makes him ideal for a hybrid role. “He’s a great decision-maker,” Kidd added. “You want the ball in his hands.” With fans already buzzing and Kidd impressed, Flagg may be on track to ease Dallas’ backcourt woes before the season even begins.

"Can an 18-year-old rookie like Cooper Flagg really lead the Mavericks in Kyrie's absence?"

