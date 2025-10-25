Jason Kidd Sending Clear Message to Nico Harrison With D’Angelo Russell’s Harsh Treatment, Claims Insider

Nothing has been going right in Dallas, Texas since February. The Dallas Mavericks stumbled again, losing 117-107 to the Washington Wizards, a team that went just 18-64 last season! The back-to-back defeats have already raised eyebrows around the league, especially with head coach Jason Kidd’s decision to play 18-year-old rookie Cooper Flagg at point guard over D’Angelo Russell. Yet despite the early criticism, one insider insists Kidd’s unusual lineup choices may be part of a much bigger plan for the Mavericks’ season.

After Dallas’ shocking defeat on Friday night, Dallas insider Nick Angstadt discussed what he thinks might be going through Jason Kidd’s mind on the ‘Locked On Mavericks’ podcast. “If you remember who Jason Kidd is as a coach, as a manager of people, as a like, there are times when if Jason Kidd doesn’t get the things that he wants, like things just start happening,” Angstadt said. The reporter then further used Kidd spilling a cold drink on the floor to secure a timeout as an example.

“The perfect example is Jason Kidd with a cup of Coke, right? And he’s sitting there with a Coke cup, and all of a sudden, like he walks onto the court. He’s like, ‘All right, I don’t have a timeout, but I’m going to spill, I’m going to get somebody to bump into me and spill this Coke all over the floor,'” he added. Wondering what the outcome is? Well, all these examples are linked to his decision to play Cooper Flagg in that PG position.

So far, Kidd has decided to play this year’s No. 1 pick at the point guard position, contrary to the small or power forward role he is more accustomed to. While the majority of people think that the Dallas head coach is doing so to transform Flagg into a new role until Kyrie Irving gets back, that’s not the case. Instead, Dallas insider Nick Angstadt believes that J. Kidd is doing so to make a statement to the organization’s infamous GM, Nico Harrison, that he needs a new point guard before the trade deadline.

via Imago Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D’Angelo Russell (5) reacts during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“The Mavericks not playing a point guard is Jason Kidd spilling the Coke all over the floor. So, that’s exactly how it looked like this Mavericks team was playing. And I think what’s happening is he’s trying to make a statement to Nico Harrison. Hey, I don’t have a point guard,” he further stated.

Well, Kidd knows that the Mavs will not look good without a starting point guard and seemingly is putting Cooper Flagg there on purpose. Also, so far this season, D’Angelo Russell has just played 9 and 15 minutes respectively in the franchise’s opening couple of games. This should clear your perspective on what Jason Kidd is trying to do. The unfair treatment of Russell, whom the Mavericks acquired during the summer as a free agent, is a consequence of the HC trying to make a statement to Nico Harrison.

Nonetheless, it seems like this isn’t the only unusual thing that Jason Kidd has said or done over the past few days.

Jason Kidd doesn’t blame Mavericks fans for their “Fire Nico” chants

It’s been a rough first two games for the Dallas Mavericks, as the franchise that hopes to be title contenders this season has yet to win a game. Even though there’s still an entire season of 80 games ahead of them, the fans seem to have had enough already with them chanting “Fire Nico” at the American Airlines Center. The Dallas crowd did not shy away from showing their disappointment with their general manager. However, that wasn’t even the craziest part, as Jason Kidd took things even further up a notch.

The Mavericks’ head coach suggested that he doesn’t blame the fans for wanting to get rid of Nico Harrison. “I think they have a right to vent,” Kidd said. “This is a different team, this is a new team. We’re just getting to understand each other, we’re gonna keep learning each other. I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration; we all want to win. We all want to compete at a high level. This is a game of expression, and the fans have a right to express themselves.”

via Imago Jan 17, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd yells to his team during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It was reported that during the offseason, Coach Kidd wasn’t pleased with having to be the voice of the team after last season’s Luka Doncic trade. Not to mention, the former NBA guard was also linked with the New York Knicks job, but that did not end up happening.

So, while J. Kidd has inked an extension that might not necessarily mean he wants to be part of this organization. At least his statement and gestures do indicate in that direction. However, this is mere speculation for now, as we closely monitor this situation.