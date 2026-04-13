Jason Kidd Sends Clear Message to Mavs Front Office Amid Rumors of HC Wanting Vacant GM Job

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is fighting to hold his position after a disastrous season, but at the same time, a different possibility is quietly emerging behind the scenes. While Kidd publicly defended his role following Dallas’ final game, reports suggest he could also be open to stepping into the franchise’s vacant general manager position. That dual reality now puts both his present and future with the Mavericks under the spotlight.

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Dallas closed its season with a 149-128 loss to the Chicago Bulls, finishing 26-56 and 12th in the Western Conference. After the game, Kidd directly addressed questions about his future when asked if he is still the right coach for the job.

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“I’ve done this for a couple years now. I’ve been to the Finals…I’ve been around teams that have been sold, so I’ve seen everything. I’ve come to work each day and I’ve never complained. Losing sucks, but it’s hard to win in this league. I believe I can help us get to the finish line, and that’s to win a championship.”

Kidd now holds a 205-205 record as Mavericks head coach, with two Western Conference Finals appearances and one NBA Finals run on his résumé. That track record matters, especially considering the roster instability this season. The midseason departure of Anthony Davis and the season-long absence of Kyrie Irving due to an ACL injury left Dallas without its intended core for most of the year.

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Kidd signed a multi-year extension in October 2025, but the front office that backed him has already changed. Former general manager Nico Harrison was dismissed after the failed Luka Dončić trade, leaving ownership to reset its long-term vision.

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That reset will center around rookie Cooper Flagg, with Irving expected to return next season. As a result, the franchise must now decide whether Kidd is the right coach to guide that next phase or whether a new voice is needed on the bench.

NBA Insider reveals Dallas Mavericks HC Jason Kidd’s interest in the vacant GM role

Dallas now enters a critical offseason with its general manager position still unresolved. Owner Patrick Dumont is expected to lead that decision, which will shape the direction of the franchise moving forward.

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Imago Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the forgettable 2025-26 season finally getting over, the first priority of owner Patrick Dumont will be to finalize the appointment of a new GM. Dallas currently has Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley operating as co-GMs, and one of them could emerge as a candidate for the full-time role. At this stage, however, there is no clear front-runner.

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Several external names have surfaced in early speculation, including Sam Presti and Brad Stevens, though those scenarios appear unlikely. The more intriguing possibility is internal, with Kidd himself emerging as a potential candidate for the role.

According to NBA Insider Chris Mannix, Kidd is interested in the Dallas GM role even thought he situation is complicated. “I wouldn’t dismiss Jason Kidd,” Mannix said in his recent appearance on the ‘Run It Back’ podcast. “He’s very well respected for what he’s done in Dallas. He’s very well liked by the ownership.”

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However, the only thing that comes in his candidature of being the next Mavericks GM is the continuity that they want to maintain, given a special focus on Cooper Flagg‘s development as he will be entering his sophomore year in the NBA. “The only thing holding him back is Dallas wants to keep him on the bench,” Mannix added.

That kind of transition is not unprecedented. Brad Stevens made a similar move when he stepped away from coaching the Boston Celtics to take over basketball operations, a shift that eventually led to a championship roster. However, Dallas faces a different challenge, as keeping continuity around Flagg’s development may outweigh the appeal of restructuring roles.

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For now, Kidd remains focused on proving he deserves to stay on the sidelines. But the front office’s upcoming GM decision will reveal far more than just a name. It will signal whether Dallas views Kidd as part of its long-term future on the bench, or somewhere else entirely as the franchise builds around Flagg.