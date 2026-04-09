Jason Kidd Wants Mavericks Promotion but Cooper Flagg Unintentionally Blocking It: Report

Last November, the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with general manager Nico Harrison, creating a front office hole they still haven’t filled. Since then, names like interim GM Michael Finley, Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti, and Boston’s Brad Stevens have floated around. But the story takes an interesting turn here. Many believe head coach Jason Kidd is quietly in the mix, too. However, Dallas is reluctant to disrupt Cooper Flagg’s development, making Kidd’s situation slightly more complicated.

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Sam Mannix shared on Run It Back, “I also wouldn’t dismiss Jason Kidd as a candidate for this job. I mean, Jason Kidd is very well respected for what he’s done in Dallas, and he’s very well liked by ownership.” He added, “And if he wasn’t the head coach of this team, doing a great job developing Cooper Flag, he might be in consideration more strongly.”

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The insider further shared, “But I think the only thing holding Jason Kidd back or preventing him from being a real candidate for this job is the fact that Dallas wants to keep him on the bench and wants to keep some stability with Cooper Flag in his second year in the NBA…But I would still keep my eye on that. I think that’s something that Jason is interested in. I would say he’s very interested in that job in Dallas.”

Now, Coach Kidd’s relationship with Dallas is way beyond the sidelines. He spent four seasons (2008-2012) with the team, winning the championship in 2011 alongside Dirk Nowitzki. Then he took over as the head coach in 2021 after Rick Carlisle resigned. Across 5 seasons with the Mavs, Jason Kidd holds a 204-204 record. With exactly 50% win percentage.

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At present, after Luka Doncic’s exit, the San Francisco native’s world revolves around Cooper Flagg. Right after the 2205 Draft night, Jason Kidd made a point very clear to the league that he wants the Duke prodigy to feel discomfort. “I don’t look at the position, you know; I want to put him in the at the point guard,” Coach Kidd told the media.

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“I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts. Being able to run the show, being able to play the 2, play the 3,” Kidd said. “He’s comfortable playing [the 3], but we want to push, and I think he’s going to respond in a positive way. It’s all right to fail. It’s all right to turn the ball over. We’ve talked about that.”

And well, he did execute the plan as he said. Cooper Flagg played the first few games as the primary guard for the Dallas Mavericks. In Kyrie Irving’s absence and Luka Doncic’s void, the rookie emerged as a beacon of hope. Although the results weren’t promising, as Kidd had mentioned, the discomfort was pretty evident. However, that didn’t stop the head coach from developing the 19-year-old No.1 pick.

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In fact, even now, Cooper is playing as the PG. He dropped a mammoth 45-point night in their 134-128 win against the Lakers last Saturday. After witnessing the young gun, LeBron James came to the defense of Jason Kidd. “Kidd early on got a little scrutinized because they started him at point guard at times, and I thought that was unfair. I think it’s great to put the ball in somebody’s hands, so they can just go through the rough patches. And when you go through the rough patches, it allows you to grow at a rate faster than other players.”

Simply put, Jason Kidd’s bold instincts before the 2025-26 season are taking shape. At present, Flagg remains a top choice for the ROTY award. He is averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

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If not Jason Kidd, then who will be the Mavs’ GM?

Well, given how Jason Kidd is deep into players’ development, the Dallas Mavericks won’t likely disrupt the system. They tried it once by trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers last season. And well, they faced the consequences. Now, with the GM’s seat vacant, who would they choose from the talent pool? Well, three possible names come to my mind that fit the profile.

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Bob Myers: He has been out of management roles for the past three years since his last stint with the Golden State Warriors. A former UCLA standout who later transitioned into an agent and top executive, he has built a career that stretches well beyond the court. Around the league, Myers is widely respected and well-connected, making him an appealing option. Whether leaving his California roots and current role remains a big question.

He has been out of management roles for the past three years since his last stint with the Golden State Warriors. A former UCLA standout who later transitioned into an agent and top executive, he has built a career that stretches well beyond the court. Around the league, Myers is widely respected and well-connected, making him an appealing option. Whether leaving his California roots and current role remains a big question. Tim Connelly: Dallas is quietly eyeing Tim Connelly. He is a proven builder who helped shape contenders in both the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Known for his upbeat approach, he’s earned trust from stars like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards. That matters because the Mavericks need someone who can connect with Cooper Flagg and confidently pitch a long-term vision for the franchise’s future.

Dallas is quietly eyeing Tim Connelly. He is a proven builder who helped shape contenders in both the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Known for his upbeat approach, he’s earned trust from stars like Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards. That matters because the Mavericks need someone who can connect with Cooper Flagg and confidently pitch a long-term vision for the franchise’s future. Koby Altman: The Cleveland Cavaliers GM is also on Dallas’ radar, but prying him away from Cleveland won’t be easy, as he is locked into a long-term deal. However, his reputation as a sharp team builder makes him appealing. For a Mavericks franchise chasing a fresh direction, Altman fits the kind of steady, forward-thinking leadership they need.

And yes, this decision will define Dallas for years. The front office search continues, but the real story sits on the bench with Jason Kidd and his belief in Cooper Flagg. Meanwhile, stability matters more than chasing big names. Kidd’s vision is already unfolding. Therefore, unless Dallas risks that progress, the answer may already be in place, quietly shaping the franchise’s future.