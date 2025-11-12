Jason Kidd’s Plan to Join Knicks Amid Tension With Nico Harrison Revealed – Reports

The Mavericks are really going through it. In a decisive front-office shake-up, the Dallas Mavericks relieved General Manager Nico Harrison of his duties on November 11, 2025. The Mavs saw a shaky 3-8 start to the 2025-26 regular season, which resulted in growing repulse for the GM, amidst the ‘Fire Nico!’ chants that filled the American Center in their first game on October 24th. The move has now ended a turbulent stretch, but it also marked moments of internal disagreements. But what now?

Amid the turmoil, the long-standing friction between Harrison and Head Coach Jason Kidd was not overlooked. Kidd has been actively eyeing the Knicks for a coaching spot since June 2025. There was mutual interest too between both sides. But Dallas refused to release Kidd and instead extended his contract. That was an attempt t0 contain Kidd within the Mavs. However, new reports find that Kidd might be heading out to the Knicks once again, essentially leaving the Mavs on their own. What move will the Mavericks make now?

As per ESPN’s Shams Charania, The Mavs have already planned to appoint interim executives Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi to replace and manage the team, in the place of Nico Harrison.“The Mavericks and Patrick Dumont have 10:30 am central time meetings to appoint executives Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi to lead basketball operations in interim…” Charania posted on X. Michael Finley is also the Vice President of player personnel for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association. Meanwhile Matt Riccardi, who was also an Assistant GM under Nico, has been promoted to be the Assistant GM under Finley. But the one crucial position for the Coach stays ambiguous for now.

The Jason Kidd-New York Knicks saga is not new. It unfolded quietly over the summer of 2025, when New York fire HC Tom Thibodeau despite a deep playoff run. Kidd’s name surfaced as a top candidate for the vacancy, almost immediately. The Athletic reported in June, that the Knicks had serious interest in the 52-year-old Hall of Famer, who still had two years left on his Mavericks contract. Then came the multiyear contract extension from Dallas. Patrick Dumont did everything top Kidd, even barring him from interviewing for the Coach’s position in Knicks. Whereas Kidd, who played his last and final NBA season with the Knicks in 2012-13.

Behind the scenes, Kidd’s own relationship with GM Nico Harrison was already strained. As the Athletic notes, “While it is unclear if Kidd ever uttered a direct plea to Dumont for Harrison’s removal, Kidd clearly was at odds with Harrison over the roster. In Dallas’ first seven games this season, Kidd decided not to start a traditional point guard. In the Mavericks’ second game of the season, Kidd stunningly played undrafted two-way signee Ryan Nembhard more minutes than Russell.”

When uncertainty took over Harrison’s handling of the roster and the chants against him, Kidd seemed to be in agreement with the fans, who were just winding out their frustration. “I think they have a right to vent, but there’s a patience [needed],” Kidd said. “It’s a different team, it’s a new team. We’re just getting to understand each other. We’re going to keep learning each other. So I would say be patient, but I understand the frustration. We all want to win. We all want to compete at a high level, but it’s a game of expression, and fans have a right to express themselves.”

But now with Nico’s firing at place, and their Coach seemingly wanting to move out, will the Mavs roster see a change as well?

What happens to the players Nico Harrison brought to Dallas?

The ripple effects of Nico Harrison’s firing have already started. Especially on the veterans he personally recruited. Mainly, Anthony Davis, who is facing uncertainty. Davis, 32, still has two years left on his current deal which is worth roughly $125 million through the 2026-27 season. He was seen as the centerpiece of Harrison’s plan to compete defensively. But we all know that unfolded this regular season. With Davis out for five games in a row, the Mavs a 3-8 standing, with the latest loss against the Bulls.

Multiple executives believe Dallas could quietly explore the trade market for Davis. As per ESPN’s Tim MacMohan, “You don’t go two timelines anymore,” a West executive said. “You say, ‘We’re going to take what we can get [for Davis].’ At this point, I’m not sure what they can get.” The risk, however, lies in his durability. He carries a history of injuries but when he is healthy, he remains one of the league’s most dominant two-way players.

Imago Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Klay Thompson (31) and forward P.J. Washington (25) and center Daniel Gafford (21) celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Then there is Klay Thompson’s situation, which is equally fragile. He was signed by Harrison last summer to a three-year, $50 million contract. He still has one guaranteed season left at $17.5 million beyond this year’s $16.7 million salary. But his shooting slump and reduced role may have sparked trade whispers. This may move Dallas to gauge the market for him in the coming months.

But in reality, Thompson’s value has dropped to the point where the Mavericks may struggle to find a meaningful return. Will Davis and Thompson become collateral damage if Dallas pulls off a pivot on its youth? Probably yes. Either way, the post-Harrison Mavericks will have to go through many changes until it is championship ready.