Jaxson Hayes vs Mascot: Everything You Need to Know About the Entire Episode of Altercation, Suspension and More

The whole concept of a mascot is based on one important rule: everyone is in on the joke. However, somebody did not get the memo on January 30. Earlier today, the league announced a penalty for Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes after his viral altercation with Washington Wizards mascot, G-Wiz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is the Washington Wizards’ mascot? Everything to know about G-Wiz

G-Wiz is the beloved mascot of the Wizards. No one knows what the furry little monster exactly signifies, but he is a fan favorite on gamedays at the Capital One Arena. Known for his off-court antics and on-court skits, he is also a major sneakerhead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The furry big blue monster is a hit with kids, often seen posing for pictures with them. One moment, he’s on his hoverboard entertaining the audience, and a moment later, you’ll see him shooting T-shirts into the stands. At times, he does both at once. Although a little awkward, G-Wiz is still the life of the party.

What happened to him? Why did Jaxson Hayes push him?

LeBron James, Deandre Ayton, and Luka Doncic starred as the Lakers cruised to a comfortable 142-111 win against the Wizards on January 30. However, it was center Jaxson Hayes who made the headlines, and for all the wrong reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the game in the national capital, Hayes was seen shoving G-Wiz while warming up for tip-off. The furry mascot tumbled after Hayes bodied him while he was running off the court. The mascot fell directly onto a performer jogging onto the court, visibly affected by the collision. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This act seemed like a well-rehearsed skit to the audience, both at home and in the arena, at first. But as Hayes and the Lakers fans realized later, it wasn’t anything close to that.

Is Jaxson Hayes suspended? Has he said anything about the incident?

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the league’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, James Jones, announced a one-game suspension without pay for Hayes. The NBA appears to have sent a message with this penalty that the gameday staff and performers deserve equal respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep in mind that mascots are the butt of jokes on most gamedays, but this incident felt different. While some may argue that the league has gone ‘soft,’ a majority will agree that this was sufficient punishment. Hayes has yet to comment on the suspension.

Imago Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts towards the Denver Nuggets bench in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The former 2023 NBA champion will miss Thursday’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. On the positive side, the suspension will give him time to prepare for the crucial game against the Golden State Warriors this weekend.