Jaylen Brown Calls Out Colin Cowherd After Brutally Snubbing Reporter on 76ers Media Day

Jaylen Brown’s first Philadelphia 76ers Media Day came with plenty of attention surrounding his move from Boston and the criticism that followed him through the summer. With the 2026-27 season approaching and training camp on the horizon, Brown was asked about misconceptions attached to him over the offseason including one particularly personal claim that had clearly stayed with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shortest answer of the day drew the most attention. Asked who the “alpha” on this Sixers roster would be, Brown shut the topic down with two words, “Next question,” keeping himself out of a hierarchy debate on a roster that now includes LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. It was a brief moment, but a telling one; rather than stake a claim or defer to a teammate, Brown simply declined to engage with the premise at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The real story came when Brown was asked whether anything said about him this summer had actually bothered him. He said some of it was “concerning, maybe a little bizarre, definitely some undertones there,” before naming Colin Cowherd directly and saying the Fox Sports host claimed, or relayed a source who claimed, that he had a “disease.”

Jaylen Brown Questions the Reporting Behind the “Disease” Claim

The remark traces back to a summer segment in which Cowherd said an executive and a scout told him Brown had developed the sense that he was the smartest person in every room. It was a striking characterization for a player who had just been traded away from a decade-long home, and one that framed the move less as a basketball decision and more as a referendum on his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown didn’t dispute the substance so much as the process. Asked to explain his issue with it, he said, “you lose the intentionality of the integrity of reporting once that kind of slips” pointing to how a claim about someone’s character carries different stakes than a claim about a trade or a stat line.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was careful not to condemn anonymous sourcing outright, saying “great things have come from anonymous sources, but there has to be some type of balance.” Brown’s point wasn’t that unnamed sources should disappear from coverage, but that once that kind of reporting starts shaping public perception of who a player is rather than simply reporting a transaction, the standard for fairness has to rise with it.

On the trade itself, Brown struck a more measured tone. Speaking with Rachel Nichols, he said the league “is a business” built on analytics, but added that “what I value about this game is the human connection” arguing that players are more than line items on a stat sheet and that the sport is increasingly shaped by that human dimension whether the analytics crowd accounts for it or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Put together, the day showed Brown picking his moments carefully: silence on the roster hierarchy, restraint on the trade itself, and a pointed but controlled response reserved for the one claim that actually got under his skin. For a player starting over in a new city, it was as much a statement about how he wants to be covered going forward as it was about anything that happened this past summer.