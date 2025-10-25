Jaylen Brown Admits Personal Struggle Before Sending Clear Message to Celtics Locker Room

Jayson Tatum may or may not return this season. The Celtics aren’t taking him into consideration. Naturally, his role, being the primary option and hub, fell onto Jaylen Brown’s shoulders. So far, that process hasn’t clicked, with the Celtics losing to the New York Knicks and falling to 0-2. However, there’s nothing surprising about that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brown has always had Tatum by his side. Their tandem delivered a championship. But this year is different. Brown is the fulcrum, a role he has never had. And although he played an efficient game against their arch-rivals, the Celtics guard is working on adapting to the changed scenario.

“We just got to keep our head up and get better every single every single game. I got some stuff that I see that I can work on and see how to get other guys open and find them easier. looks. So, I’m learning too. I’m learning in this new role. I’m trying to find ways to make everybody around me better,” he said about his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Scoring-wise, he shot 50% from the field. However, with JT out, the Celtics have to find new ways to space the floor. Tonight, Jaylen Brown compiled seven turnovers against his three assists. Brown is going to have to get better at attracting defensive attention before trying to make plays for others. Without an elite scorer in Jayson Tatum by his side, JB needs to be more aggressive. The Celtics can’t have him shooting only 18 shots like tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there’s also another piece to the puzzle. To set themselves apart, the Celtics might need to work on being organized. Tonight, that didn’t seem to be the case. The Knicks outscored them 15-2 in fastbreak points, and they took over the game in the second after initially trailing 30-22.

Another reason for this is that the Celtics have many new faces on the team. Aside from Brown, players like Derrick White and Pritchard also need to help out to build chemistry with the team. While it will take some time, Brown urged the players to operate with intention.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jaylen Brown asks his teammates to have urgency

Everything about the Celtics from last season has turned upside down. Only two of their starters remain, Brown and White. The rest of the guys around them have different roles from last season. Sixth Man Pritchard has to dial up his offense, and White may have to contribute as a playmaker. It takes time for such elaborate changes to take effect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaylen Brown, as the cornerstone, understands the importance of staying patient. But he also wants the team to push themselves and discover their roles.

“It’s both, I think patience and urgency. I think this is a good test for us to kind of see where we’re at… We just got to figure out how to put 48 minutes together. Um, so it’s urgency for sure, but it’s also a patience with this group. You know, it’s a lot of new guys on our team um that are, you know, figuring out how to be consistent, what our role is every single night,” Brown said about the adaptation process.

The Celtics have now faced two tough opponents in their opening encounters. They have competed, losing both games by fine margins. Moreover, with each game, they can recognize just where the team needs to improve. Right now, spacing and attacking the glass are priorities. Also, time will help Jaylen Brown unlock the mindset of being the mainstay on this team.

The urgency comes from the culture within the Celtics. They have lost a lot, but are still eyeing a championship. That comes with being the Celtics. With 18 banners hanging above them, Mazzulla doesn’t want the franchise to shift its intentions under any circumstances. It’s clear from Brown’s words that the players agree with their head coach.

How do you think the Celtics have looked over their first two games? Let us know your views in the comments below.