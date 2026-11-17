Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown‘s relationship has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the NBA this season. From their public exchanges to an awkward reunion before their first matchup as opponents, the former Boston Celtics stars have given the media plenty to discuss since Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

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However, not everyone in the Celtics locker room believes there was more to their relationship than what was seen on-court. One of their former teammates, who got to experience the team’s environment firsthand, has offered his perspective on the narrative surrounding the two All-Stars. Speaking with Celtics on CLNS, Nikola Vucevic mentioned he never noticed any tension between them during his time in Boston.

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“Both seemed to get along well and work well on the court and off the court. During the time I was around, I didn’t see anything that made me think that,” he said.

Vucevic also pushed back against the idea that Boston’s decision to move Brown was the result of a strained relationship between the two stars. The veteran center believes a whole different reason played a bigger role in the trade, explaining that such decisions are sometimes unavoidable in professional sports.

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“I think there is a lot of speculation from the media because of the trade and everything. I think the trade was made because of financial restrictions, and sometimes that’s how it goes in sports,” Vucevic stated.

The former Celtics big man also highlighted how both players conducted themselves during his time with the organization. He described Tatum and Brown as professionals who were focused on winning and doing what was best for the team.

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“From my experience, they are both great guys, both high-level professionals, trying to do things the right way and trying to win. I think that’s what people should take away from their time they were together,” he added.

Vucevic acknowledged that playing on the same team does not necessarily mean two players will become close friends. Different personalities and relationships are part of every locker room, but that does not automatically indicate a problem between teammates.

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“Off the court relationships are, you know, just because you are on the same team doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re gonna be very good friends with somebody. You’re closer with some of the guys than the others; a lot goes into it,” he explained.

While the speculation surrounding their relationship has continued, Tatum and Brown’s accomplishments together in Boston are difficult to overlook. The two spent nine seasons as teammates, helping the Celtics establish themselves as perennial contenders in the Eastern Conference.

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They reached the Eastern Conference Finals five times and made two NBA Finals appearances, eventually capturing the 2024 championship. Their title run also silenced some of the criticism surrounding their ability to coexist as the team’s two leading stars.

Brown earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP honors that season, while Tatum remained Boston’s primary offensive engine throughout the playoffs. Both players demonstrated that they could share responsibilities and lead the franchise toward its ultimate goal.

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Their partnership was not without challenges. Questions about their individual roles, playing styles, and ability to deliver a championship followed them for years. However, their sustained success eventually turned them into one of the league’s most accomplished duos.

Vucevic believes those achievements should remain the biggest takeaway from their time together.

“They had so much success here. They went to the playoffs every year they were together, they went to two finals, they won a championship. It’s very hard to do in this league,” he said.

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The veteran center spent only part of the 2025-26 campaign alongside Tatum and Brown before returning to Orlando. Still, his account provides another perspective on a partnership that has increasingly been discussed through the lens of speculation and perceived tension.

Their relationship away from basketball may remain a subject of debate. However, Tatum and Brown’s time in Boston produced the kind of success few NBA duos can match.