Jaylen Brown Blasts NBA Refs on Social Media Right After Ejection From Celtics-Spurs

The drama between Jaylen Brown and Victor Wembanyama is shaping up into a rivalry that could redefine the postseason. And the referees are the unforgiving paid actors. The buildup to tonight’s matchup in San Antonio was marked with a little smack talk between the franchise stars. That created a thrilling back-and-forth between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, both second-seeded teams in their respective conferences. But things went sideways in the first half prompting another tirade from Jaylen Brown.

Brown got only the second ejection of his 10-year NBA career in the first half against the Spurs. With less than four minutes left in the first half, Brown was upset after no foul was called when he lost the ball out of bounds. As he yelled at the refree for the no call, Official Tyler Ford gave him the first tech.

The tech further ground on JB’s nerves who looked ready to fight back. His teammates and staff intervened by holding him back from approaching Ford. For that, Official Suyash Mehta assessed a second technical seconds later, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Despite getting thrown out of the game, Jaylen Brown was not done with his tirade. He immediately hopped on X.com and tweeted, “This the s— I be talking about.”

Considering this is only the second ejection in a decade, you can see why he didn’t wait until the end of the game to show his displeasure. He didn’t even leave the floor easily and wanted to confront Ford right then. Joe Mazzulla and more arena staff had to intervene before Jaylen threw his hands in the air in disgust and walked away. The scene and the tweet after just proves how irate he is.

It takes a lot to really push a guy like Jaylen Brown to an ejection-worthy offense. And NBA officials have been a lot more forgiving in other cases.

So JB’s ejection has sparked a debate online on whether this was an overreaction on Brown’s part or the officials. Ironically enough, it’s distracting from the thrill on the floor of the Frost Bank Center.

Jaylen Brown didn’t get to prove a point about Victor Wembanyama

It’s not lost on fans that they’re getting robbed of what should’ve been an exciting matchup in a non-conference setting. Jaylen Brown had the set the stage with his comments in the game, disqualifying Victor Wembanyama from the best two-way player category on this planet.

“That boy Wemby is a problem, a big problem. When I say I’m the best two-way player in the league, it’s not counting Wemby, like Wemby don’t count, he not even human. I’m the best human player,” said Brown during a live stream.

“I agree, I see it as a mark of respect,” Wembanyama told reporters yesterday. “That doesn’t mean much to me. The awards which represent this would mean more to me.”

The 7’4″ alien is the top contender for the DPOY award this year. But the Celtics are making it very difficult. While Brown is out of the floor, the Celtics players are taking inspiration from “No One Will Save You” and stuck on Wemby. They’ve effectively kept him away from the arc where he’s an effective scorer.

Derrick White and Jayson Tatum are forcing him to cover more space and preventing him from being a natural rim protector. A funny moment was when Wemby shoved Jayson Tatum and sent him to the floor. JT is just so happy to be back he was smiling at the contact. There was no foul called there.

Brown’s missing the very action he helped build up. We can predict a very heated presser is coming after the game.