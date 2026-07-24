Jaylen Brown, Bryce James, Kevin Hart & NBA World React to LeBron James’ 76ers Move

A few weeks ago, LeBron James was not even sure there would be another season. At 41, fresh off the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff exit, he openly wondered whether he still had the drive to sacrifice everything for another championship run. What followed was a decision that took him away from nearly $53 million, past three early frontrunners, and toward perhaps the most unexpected final chapter of his career.

The answer came Friday morning. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, James agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, including a player option for 2027-28. It ended an eight-year Lakers run and sent a city that has waited 43 years for another NBA championship into celebration mode.

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The reactions arrived almost immediately. New Sixers forward Jaylen Brown needed only three words, posting, “#throwtheballup.” Tyrese Maxey had a louder response. From the gym, Philadelphia’s leading scorer last season yelled, “what!? what?!” after learning the news. The excitement stretched beyond the locker room, with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro even proclaiming July 24, 2026, “LeBron James Day” across the state.

Brown’s reaction carried another layer. Philadelphia was not among James’ initial leading options when he entered free agency, with Cleveland, Miami and Golden State instead emerging as the early frontrunners. That changed after the Sixers acquired Brown from Boston on July 1 for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. Philadelphia’s front office then opened regular communication with Rich Paul, and the Sixers had climbed into James’ top tier of options by mid-July.

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The distinction matters. The available reporting does not identify Brown as James’ primary recruiter. Rather, his arrival changed what Philadelphia could offer on the floor, while Maxey engaged in player-to-player outreach and new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey began the organization’s pursuit after the Brown trade.

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Not everyone shared Philadelphia’s excitement. Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg, fresh off winning Summer League Championship MVP, had previously made his desire to see James in Golden State known. After James chose Philadelphia instead, Lendeborg responded on his Instagram Story with a meme of a confused child throwing up his hands.

Philadelphia native and South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was even more animated. “YOOOOO PHILLY STAND ALL THE WAY UP!! … We got the King!” she posted.

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The welcome stretched across Philadelphia sports. Eagles star Saquon Barkley posted, “Welcome to the city! Let me know when you tryna tee it up 🏌🏽⛳️”

James eventually confirmed the decision himself, framing Philadelphia as the final stop of his NBA career.

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“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family,” James said in his announcement. “I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

The sacrifice was not merely rhetorical. James made $52.6 million with Los Angeles last season. His first-year salary in Philadelphia is $3.88 million, a year-over-year reduction of roughly 92.6%, with his deal carrying a $4.07 million player option for 2027-28.

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The reaction also came from inside James’ own family. His second son, Bryce James, kept it to just one word under his father’s announcement: “yuh.”

Others were not nearly as restrained. ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins commented, “well I be DAMN!!!” Philadelphia native Kevin Hart went a step further: “Philadelphia, stand the (expletive) up!!!!”

The excitement is easier to understand when considering what Philadelphia has built around him. Maxey averaged a team-high 28.3 points last season, while Brown averaged 22.4 points and Joel Embiid added 24.5 points and 9.8 rebounds. James, meanwhile, still produced 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds at age 41. After finishing 45-37 and falling to New York in the second round last season, the Sixers have turned that core into one carrying championship expectations.

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There is history on the line, too. Philadelphia has not won an NBA championship since 1983 or reached the Conference Finals since 2001. James already owns championships with Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles. Winning one more in Philadelphia would make him the first player in NBA history to win championships with four different franchises. Suddenly, Brown’s three-word message feels less like a celebration and more like the start of the expectation: “#throwtheballup.”