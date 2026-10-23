Jaylen Brown Calls Out Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star Claims He Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Celitcs-76ers Trade

In an offseason with some major blockbuster moves, the aftermath of the Jaylen Brown saga has extended with a few tense moments. The historic partnership between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown delivered an NBA championship to Boston, but their post-trade dynamic took a dramatic turn. After a frosty sight in the preseason, things look even worse online.

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Tatum dropped a ‘sit-down’ about his summer on his YouTube channel. Without any buildup, he straightaway opened the video by recalling the moment he found out about the blockbuster deal that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

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“We were in Vegas, I just got done playing pickup,” Tatum recalled. “Sham walked over. He handed me a towel. He’s like, ‘Yo, put this over your face. Don’t react. They just traded him.’ I’m like, ‘Oh s—! Where?’ He said, ‘Philly.’ You traded him down the street? I was just as caught off guard as the rest of the world.”

The exact clip is circulating on Instagram. On one such post, his former co-star publicly challenged the narrative with a single, pointed social media reaction.

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Dropping into the comment section, the new 76ers centerpiece posted a solitary blue cap emoji (“🧢”). In no uncertain terms, he called Tatum’s comments “cap,” implying that Jayson Tatum’s claim of being blindsided was not entirely accurate.

For the first time, Tatum recounted the exact moment he learned that his long-time running mate had been traded to a division rival. He was in Las Vegas, working out and sitting on the sidelines of the NBA Summer League when the Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade went down.

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According to Tatum, he was in the middle of an offseason workout when the news broke. Shammgod Junior, the Celtics’ player development coach (not ESPN’s Shams Charania, as some social media users misunderstood), delivered the news to him with extra care so his reactions wouldn’t be caught on camera.

Since then, both sides have spoken out. While Tatum was dismissing rumors of bad blood, Brown, by contrast, revealed they had not spoken to each other. This YouTube video was the most expressive Tatum was about Brown.

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However, Brown also made his feelings known directly. The cryptic comment immediately sent social media into a frenzy. Thousands of fans flooded Brown’s reply thread, asking him to clarify what he meant.



Neither Brown nor his representatives have responded or elaborated further on the post. That’s led to speculation about whether Tatum had prior knowledge of the front office’s decision or did anything to stop the trade.

The public disagreement comes after nine seasons of shared history in Boston. Drafted back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, Tatum and Brown formed one of the league’s most successful wing duos, steering the Celtics through five Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two NBA Finals trips before clinching the 2024 NBA title.

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Despite their on-court achievements, the post-championship seasons came under scrutiny. While Tatum was recovering from the 2025 Achilles rupture, Brown was having a career season. However, Tatum’s return and the Celtics’ playoff elimination led to trade rumors and speculation about whether two dominant wing players could coexist at the highest level.

The latter intensified after the trade. The chatter got worse when Brown returned to TD Garden for the first time since the July trade for the preseason game. Both were a few feet apart during warmups but didn’t speak or interact, unlike Paul George, who was amicable with his former Sixers teammates. However, Brown didn’t play that game.

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Amid rumors of bad blood between them, Tatum expressed gratitude for everything they accomplished together in his YouTube video.

“I’ve been very transparent about how thankful I personally am for our relationship and what we were able to accomplish over nine years. Talk about 2017 to 2025 or six, Jayson and Jaylen, you won’t ever be able to talk about one of us without the other. And just our ability to grow up as kids and go through our ups and downs, and people talking about one of us had to go, and we couldn’t win together, and … there’s a lot of s—- that we had to deal with.”

Tatum went on to highlight their joint legacy, saying, “I knew every time I stepped on that court that when it was time to go to war…and No. 7 was over there, I knew that he was going to do whatever it took for us to try to win. The way we pushed each other, I definitely made him better. He made me better, and we made our team better. We made this organization better. We won a championship. We are forever etched in stone in NBA history. We held up that trophy. It won’t ever be forgotten.”

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With Brown now anchoring Philadelphia’s lineup alongside Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Tyrese Maxey, the possible bad blood between the former teammates has become a new storyline in the old Sixers-Celtics rivalry.

While Tatum insists there is no personal animosity, Brown’s single-emoji comment ensures that every matchup between Boston and Philadelphia will carry an extra layer of drama.