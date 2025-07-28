Jaylen Brown Clears Stance on Stephen Curry’s Bold Claim Amid Cryptic Online Message

There were some things Jaylen Brown couldn’t stand anymore. His emotions poured out on social media leaving his followers startled and confused. His tweet on a Sunday afternoon had a harsh tone, like he was scolding someone unseen. Yet it’s difficult to say outright what he’s refering to. But there’s no confusion about what he feels about Stephen Curry’s recent statements. There’s a reason why the Celtics star believes he’s one of the best point guards ever. And it reflects off the court too.

While on Speedy Mormom’s show, Stephen Curry very bluntly said he feels underpaid despite being one of the highest paid NBA players in history. The reasoning puts a different perspective on his and Jaylen Brown’s lucrative salaries.

“I think because the way the CBA is structured right now, we can’t participate in equity,” the Dubs star with $410 million in career earnings so far said. “That’s a big deal because it is a partnership with ownership. It’s a partnership with the league. We’re on the short term of that revenue.”

He further explained, “Those numbers sound crazy, but what the league is doing from whatever area you want to compare it to … to now is probably 10x that. The idea that we can’t participate in equity while we are playing is a part of why I would say, we are underpaid, because you want to be able to participate in that. In that rise.”

The statements resonated with Jaylen Brown who’s currently staying put in Boston under a new ownership since the $7 billion sale. He reshared the post on his Stories with a direct response, “He’s right” with a lightbulb emoji. That emoji seems to indicate this is a lightbulb moment that’s worth considering.

Curry’s statements did create a sticker shock after all. Who would think the guy who’s about to make $60 million next season as a franchise player would feel undervalued? Hard not to see Curry’s point about the CBA though.

Jaylen Brown was briefly the NBA’s first $300 million player. Yet a few adjustments in his final contract details brought that figure to $286.2 million. Nor do the players who won the franchise’s 18th championship see any benefits out of the Celtics‘ record-breaking $7 billion sale unless there was an equity structure for players.

Brown made his feelings very clear on this. But there’s more that bothers the NBA champ than a few million dollars.

Jaylen Brown left fans scratching their heads

Between a trip to Spain, lectures at MIT, and other innovative ventures, something left Jaylen Brown deeply upset. On Sunday afternoon, he felt compelled to make a stern statement.

“When are we going to do something about what is happening right in front of us we all should be ashamed,” he wrote on X.com.

Unlike how he backed Steph Curry, it’s not clear who or what this statement was meant for. Fans even pestered ‘Grok’ for answers and got a few different theories, ranging from ongoing international conflicts to incidents closer to home.

Major developments have occurred in Boston itself. At least this past weekend, over 50 Irish immigrants were arrested and deported. There were protests against ICE around the city as well. Some even floated the theory that Brown is speaking about the Fenway Park concession workers strike that went down this weekend. A few actually believe he’s upset about a contract while multiple teams are seemingly interested in signing him.

This isn’t new behavior from Brown. And if history is proof, we’re never going to find out Jaylen Brown’s true thoughts on this anytime soon.