Jaylen Brown Hilariously Reveals Ditching Altercation Plans With Millionaire Exec Amid Personal Business Move

Let’s be real—Jaylen Brown’s 2025 offseason is playing out like a bonus level in NBA Street Vol. 2. The Boston Celtics star isn’t just riding high off a championship run and a 91 rating in NBA 2K26, he’s now dodging elevator drama, throwing sly shots at execs, and turning his business moves into buzzer-beater moments.

In classic Jaylen fashion, what could’ve been a passive encounter turned into a whole vibe when he nearly ran into Hapbee exec Ronnie in an elevator. “I just ran into Ronnie in the elevator on the way up here. I should have packed him up for a–” Brown started, before Kyrie Irving jumped in like a seasoned PR coach: “Stop it. Stop it. That’s not even—stop it. Why do we press him in?” Brown cooled it off with a cheeky, “Shout out to Ronnie.” To which Kyrie replied, “Yo, if you want to say get that s— together, bro, say that. Get your s— together, bro.”

Kyrie, the unexpected locker room therapist? Who saw that arc coming?

This whole moment unfolded as Brown was making some serious moves off the court, because nothing screams “NBA All-Star and future billionaire” like casually throwing shade while climbing the corporate ladder.

Jaylen Brown Enters the Tech Game Like He’s Entering the Lane—with full horsepower

Brown isn’t just out here averaging 23 points per game; he’s now a Director and Chief Innovation Officer at Hapbee Technologies, a wellness startup that sounds like what happens when Whoop and Calm have a super-serum baby. Hapbee uses something called ulRFE to improve sleep, productivity, recovery—you name it. Yep, the man who once dunked over Giannis Antetokounmpo is now trying to help you nap better through wearable tech.

The company is betting big on Jaylen’s mindset. “Jaylen Brown… brings his championship mindset to advancing mental wellness solutions and guiding product designs that reflect athlete-level performance insights,” the company proudly stated. Translation: they got tired of boardroom suits and brought in someone who actually knows what it’s like to play 40 minutes on a back-to-back.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Let’s not forget, Brown’s 2K26 rating sits at a solid 91 with a “2-Way Wing Creator” build. He’s got 21 badges, 5 of them Gold, and a stamina rating of 95—so even when your favorite fantasy player is gassed by the third quarter, Jaylen’s just warming up. Oh, and that 78 three-point rating? Still better than Ben Simmons in an empty gym.

Hapbee isn’t just leaning on Jaylen Brown’s clout. They’ve brought in a full Avengers lineup for their board:

Abdulla Al Zain from Infinity Capital

Ahsan Ashraf (CTO with AI and R&D chops)

Kenny Adessky (Corporate Secretary and lawyer in one)

Rachid Lassal, a retail finance whiz

And leading the charge? Riz Shah, the newly appointed Chairman of the Board and longtime growth wizard who’s apparently been everywhere from high-stakes boardrooms to government consulting. His quote says it all: “This board now spans innovation, legal, finance, global strategy, and commercialization… we are excited for all our shareholders as we continue to accelerate Hapbee’s product evolution and scale its reach from retail to international markets.” Translation: the startup got more stacked than a 2017 Warriors roster.

It’s easy to laugh off Brown’s elevator comment as playful banter, but it says a lot about his new dual identity—part basketball star, part business shark. He’s not just another athlete slapping his name on a brand. He’s at the board meetings, he’s guiding strategy, and if he doesn’t like your vision? Well, apparently, he might just “pack you up in the elevator.”

But make no mistake—Jaylen Brown isn’t just talking. He’s acting. From winning titles to reshaping wellness tech, the man is everywhere. And based on how this offseason is going, he’s just getting started.

Final score? Celtics: Champions. Jaylen Brown: Certified elevator escape artist, C-suite disruptor, and 2K warrior. Ronnie? Let’s just say he better “get his s—together, bro.”