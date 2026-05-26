Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant Trade Talks Intensify as NBA Insider Reveals 3 Teams ‘Legitimately’ Eyeing Celtics Star

Jaylen Brown’s rise from co-star to franchise-driving force has quietly become one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines. After carrying a battered Celtics roster to the East’s second seed without Jayson Tatum for long stretches, Brown turned in the most complete season of his career, earning All-NBA Second Team honors while proving he can anchor an elite team on both ends of the floor. That leap has done more than elevate Boston’s title hopes; it has rival front offices circling aggressively.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Marc Stein, three teams in particular – the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, and Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as persistent suitors for Brown as they search for the final piece to push themselves into true contender territory. But Boston’s stance has only hardened after Brown’s dominant 2025-26 campaign. Inside the organization, he is no longer viewed as Tatum’s running mate alone, but as a foundational superstar capable of steering the franchise through adversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

That growing league-wide demand explains why trade speculation around Brown has intensified so quickly. In Houston’s case, the framework of a blockbuster deal could begin with Kevin Durant and his $43 million salary for next season.

The Rockets exited the playoffs in humiliating fashion, falling to the Lakers despite Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves missing the series, while Durant’s injury struggles limited him to just one appearance. For teams stuck on the edge of contention, Brown now represents something far more valuable than a star name- he looks like the kind of player who can change the direction of an entire franchise overnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only his first season with the Rockets. But Brown might fit the image of what Houston wants far more than KD. For starters, the Rockets want to thrive by being a disruptive and relentless team with a defensive identity. Amen Thompson is one of the best on-ball defenders, and Houston has the length with someone like Jabari Smith Jr. to take care of the wings. At 37, Durant is a tall body, but he can’t defend with the same intensity as some of his younger teammates.

Jaylen Brown is different. He wants to be an animal on both ends of the court. Recall the moment against the 76ers in the playoffs. He took the onus of guarding Paul George after Tatum struggled to contain the shifty forward. In his own words, “I believe I’m the best two-way player in the world,” he said after a career-high 50 points against the Clippers and holding Kawhi Leonard to 22. Houston also needs a leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown led the Celtics to the two-seed when no one had them making the postseason. With Durant’s controversy during the season, it’s unclear what the locker room atmosphere is. But JB showed the basketball world he could lift a franchise without much help. The Rockets actually have fascinating depth to complement his two-way prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston, in particular, stands out as a team desperate for a transformational answer after a humiliating postseason collapse exposed its lack of reliable superstar creation. Kevin Durant’s massive salary and uncertain long-term timeline could make the Rockets one of the few teams capable of constructing a blockbuster framework if Boston ever explores a larger reshuffling tied to Giannis rumors.

Meanwhile, Portland’s recent asset accumulation and Atlanta’s urgency to maximize Jalen Johnson’s window explain why both franchises have also emerged in league chatter. They are young teams prioritizing defensive integrity and grit. Jaylen Brown is a combination of both. However, all these rumors would only make sense if one thing were true: the Celtics wanted to move off Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are very happy with each other

Brown’s comments about this being his favorite season, made after the Celtics blew a 3-1 playoff lead, didn’t sit well with some fans. They angrily pressed the franchise to even trade Brown. That led to more rumors that JB might be unsettled. In such cases, there’s one voice that really matters, that’s Brown himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

After averaging nearly 29 points and 5.1 assists, the former Finals MVP spoke about feeling proud to see so many of his teammates push their limits during the season. It wasn’t his favorite year because he looked like one of the best players in the league. It was how the Celtics, as a group, bounced back from major adversity.

What makes the speculation especially fascinating is that Boston almost never parts with All-NBA-caliber franchise pillars in their prime. Brown isn’t being discussed because the Celtics are disappointed in him — quite the opposite. His leap from elite co-star to full-fledged offensive engine changed how the league values him.

Without Jayson Tatum carrying the nightly burden, Brown delivered the most complete two-way season of his career and proved he can anchor a contender as the primary creator. That evolution is exactly why teams stuck between playoff relevance and championship legitimacy are monitoring the situation so aggressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Stevens echoed those sentiments, shutting down rumors that Brown wanted to leave.

“I talked to Jaylen Monday a little bit, real quickly, and (it) was nothing but positive. He has not expressed those frustrations to me. We’ve been here 10 years together, and I do think that, obviously, I love JB, and everybody around here loves JB.”

For the concerned fans, those words offered a sense of security. Jaylen Brown is most pleased with how the Celtics created and met the expectations they set for themselves. It showed that the team has great talent. Brown wasn’t the only person hungry to keep winning, like Joe Mazzulla. That was everybody who played a role during the season. Then finally came JB’s confession.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hate that our president of basketball operations even had to respond to this,” he said about the rumors. “Me and Brad have a great relationship. I love Boston. If it were up to me, I would play in Boston for the next 10 years”.

Brown repeated that statement on his Twitch stream to highlight his genuine feelings towards the city. It’s hard to see the Celtics breaking up the Jays without giving them another run together.