Jaylen Brown Gets Ultimate Hair Advice From Timberwolves Star After Anthony Edwards Sinks Celtics

The Target Center was still celebrating Anthony Edwards’ late-game takeover in the final seconds of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves when one moment caught all the attention. Celtics star Jaylen Brown was moving to midcourt after a short conversation with Edwards to greet his opponents, but what happened next flipped the mood to comedy.

Brown was met by Wolves center Rudy Gobert, who shook his hand before pointing to his freshly shaved head, something he’s begun rocking this year, then gesturing to Brown’s head with a smile that needed no translation.

Brown paused for a second, smiling, before moving on to the other Wolves players. The broadcast caught the entire exchange, and clips of it quickly went viral online.

For Brown, this is the latest in a storyline that’s been brewing since the season started. It all began when, during a game against the New York Knicks, Brown’s hair product appeared to rub off against forward OG Anunoby’s jersey, creating a dark spot on it, and social media users quickly caught on, and they started noticing it in other games too.

Afterward, against the Detroit Pistons a few days later, Brown’s spray-on hair product rubbed off on Ron Holland II, and Celtics fans were entertained through a tough start to the season.

Brown even responded to the buzz: after the incident against the Pistons, the Celtics forward announced a livestream where he would get his head shaved by some friends.

The Twitch stream was the source of many comedic moments, including Brown blaming Boston media for hair loss. “Ten years of stress, the media, the championships,” he said. “Y’all caused this.”

So, this situation with Rudy Gobert is just the latest event in one of the most attention-grabbing storylines of this season, showing that even the veteran center is tapped in.

Boston Celtics’ Lead Slips Away Despite Jaylen Brown’s 41-Point Performance

The Boston Celtics held a strong lead for much of the night, building a strong 12-point third quarter lead behind Jaylen Brown’s scoring burst.

Brown hit a cold step-back three from deep to push Boston’s lead as the quarter ended, giving the away team hope for a tough win against a hard-nosed Minnesota Timberwolves team.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles past Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Brown carried the offense tonight, posting 41 points on 17-32 shooting, and Neemias Queta added a solid secondary option with a 19-point, 18-rebound double-double. However, Minnesota mounted a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, cutting into Boston’s lead and overtaking the Celtics late in the fourth.

That final stretch highlighted Boston’s inability to close out the game against a talented and more experienced squad.

Anthony Edwards lit up the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 39 points in the final period, and Mike Conley’s go-ahead three pushed the Timberwolves to a 119-115 win. The Wolves posted a 60-46 second half, and Boston’s squad could only watch their momentum slip away.

Now, the team needs to regroup for the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow.