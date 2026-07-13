“Jaylen Brown Has No Kids”: Draymond Green Uses His Bond With Stephen Curry to Defend Former Celtics Duo

In his 14 years with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has forged connections across a wide spectrum. From a locker-room fistfight with Jordan Poole that nearly blew up the Warriors’ 2022 title core to a bond with Stephen Curry that has survived four championships – despite not talking much. That’s why the Warriors veteran was vocal in defending Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown amid reports suggesting a rift in their personal relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In fact, the former DPOY stated, ” that sh–don’t matter” on his podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all have different lives. Jaylen Brown has no kids and to my understanding, is single,” he said on the Draymond Green Show. “Jayson Tatum has 2 kids and is in a relationship. That right there alone sets the stage to live 2 completely different lives. It doesn’t mean they didn’t like each other, doesn’t mean they hate each other. It simply means ‘We don’t carry the same interests off the basketball court.'”

This comes after the Celtics traded Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers on July 1, 2026, for Paul George and four draft picks, ending a nine-year partnership with Tatum that had defined Boston’s identity. Days later, reports framed that partnership’s off-court distance as a footnote worth dissecting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN’s Shams Charania, too, said on the Stephen A. Smith Show on July 7 that Tatum and Brown’s personal relationship had thinned out in their final year as teammates: “On the court, they were great. But over the last year or so, that personal relationship, it was as close to not existent as you could have.”

Hence, Green used his own relationship with Curry to argue it never mattered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been playing with Steph Curry for 14 years, love Steph Curry to death. That’s my brother, been to hell and back with him. We don’t hang out all the time off the basketball court. By the way, during the summertime, we don’t talk much at all.”

Paul Pierce made the same case on his No Fouls Given podcast, bringing into the equation two duos whose off-court ties were shakier than anything reported about Tatum and Brown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Did Shaq and Kobe hang out, get along? No,” former Celtics player said. “Championships. They did. Did Mike and Scott? That’s what I say. I’m about to say that. I was my next one. Mike and Scotty.”

Shaq and Kobe had an infamous fall-out unlike JB and JT. But the Lakers duo kept those differences aside to win the three-peat. Similarly, Michael Jordan was known to keep his private life separate from his teammates. In fact, Scottie Pippen later revealed that he never went out with MJ to even share a meal. Again, this never became a hurdle during their six NBA championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatum has also shut down any such rumors of a fall-out: “It’s tough, when you’re a professional athlete and everything we do is publicized and nit-picked. And it’s been like that.” Brown is yet to comment on the same directly. And as for the news of the trade, Tatum described it as a “shock”.