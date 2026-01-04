Jaylen Brown Made Personal Kawhi Leonard Demand Hours Before Celtics vs Clippers, Joe Mazzulla Reveals

Last night, the Boston Celtics snapped the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak by earning a massive 146-115 win at the Intuit Dome. Forward Jaylen Brown absolutely stole the show. He scored a career-high 50 points on impressive efficiency, and after the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed an interesting little detail about the prep pregame.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Mazzulla revealed that Brown personally asked him for the Kawhi Leonard matchup via text while en route from their previous stop in Sacramento. This wasn’t an impulse decision, but something Brown had been actively contemplating since the night before.

Those details matter because Leonard is, as everyone knows, one of the best forwards in the league, a volume scorer who has been on fire recently, and known for strength, patience, and two-way dominance. The fact that Brown demanded that matchup was intriguing, and afterward, his words showcased why the Celtics star wanted it.

“I think Kawhi is one of the greatest two-way players of all time, on offense and defense,” Brown told reporters in the post-game interview. “People don’t understand how much effort it takes to put that much energy on both sides of the ball. You can easily… focus your energy on offense, but somebody who gives their all on offense and defense has wear and tear on their body.”

In that context, the recognition of Leonard as the kind of player who regularly takes on extra pressure on his own body to carry both ends of the floor at an elite level is something Brown clearly respects.

“Was it the salsa lesson last night. I gotta dance more often lol,” Brown joked on X after the game.

The forward had previously posted a video of himself working on the dance floor. He dropped it some time after he was snubbed for the December Player of the Month award. Brown, though, clearly used that as fuel, dominating both sides of the floor last night against Leonard.

Jaylen Brown’s third-quarter takeover breaks the Clippers’ momentum

Jaylen Brown delivered one of the best performances of his career, tying his career-high 50 points as the Celtics blew past the Clippers.

After the home team cut the deficit to four in the second half, Brown took complete control. He dropped 19 points in the third quarter alone, beating defenders off the dribble, hitting threes confidently, and making tough finishes on contact. He turned what had been a competitive game into a commanding Celtics advantage.

That surge also coincided with the Celtics’ most dominant stretch of the game. The team erupted for a 42-point quarter, shooting 63.6% from the field and almost 60% from three. Co-star Derrick White played a supporting role well, knocking down timely shots and logging 29 points. The offense flowed effortlessly through Brown, with crisp movement and relentless pace.

Imago Jan 3, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball against LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Clippers struggled to respond. Leonard and James Harden provided decent production, but their efforts never translated after halftime. Harden scored 18 points but only had three visits to the charity stripe, his second-lowest this season.

Defensive breakdowns kept worsening their already dire injury woes, and the Clippers’ six-game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

By the time Brown capped his night with a driving floater, the outcome was sealed. The Celtics’ depth and efficiency defined the game. Next up, Mazzulla’s team hosts the Chicago Bulls on Monday night, starting a four-game homestand.