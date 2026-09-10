Jaylen Brown Makes Boxing Debut After Publicly Eyeing UFC Shot From Dana White

Jaylen Brown’s summer has been anything but ordinary. He found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers in July. Now, he has stepped into the boxing ring, creating an unexpected full-circle moment.

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Brown is in Nigeria with his 7uice Foundation, spending time with communities and building connections. While in Lagos, the former NBA Finals MVP also tested himself inside a boxing ring. An Instagram clip captured him working with a trainer before showing more action in front of a sizable crowd.

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For now, the bout remains a mystery, with no details about the opponent or outcome available yet. Meanwhile, Brown also gave fans a playful glimpse into how seriously he prepared for the occasion. “I did 0 prep for this,” he commented.

Moreover, Jaylen Brown’s interest in fighting has deeper roots. He has trained in Muay Thai and has considered exploring combat sports once his NBA career ends. The connection runs even deeper through his family. His father, Quenton, was a professional boxer and former world champion.

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Well, the former Celtics star has always prioritized different styles of training other than the conventional practices in basketball. And he has an explanation for doing so.

“The reason why I implement different disciplines into my training is because it helps me challenge my body in ways that normal versions of training can’t,” Brown shared about Muay Thai. “I just wanted to challenge myself in a different way. Challenge my body.”

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What’s most interesting about Jaylen Brown taking up martial arts is the fact that he wishes to pursue the same once his NBA obligations come to an end. He made his feelings clear to UFC President Dana White.

Jaylen Brown’s public declaration to Dana White

In February, the 29-year-old star revealed plans to explore the UFC after his NBA career. He had already discussed the possibility with Dana White.

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“To be honest, I’ve toyed with this, and I’ve talked to some people, you know, maybe post part of my career, I’d love to partake in some UFC or even boxing,” he said. I”ve talked to Dana White about some stuff, but we’ll see as things go on. We’ll see.”

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Jaylen Brown appeared genuinely interested in combat sports, with the idea now reaching serious discussions. At his prime, that interest carries weight. NBA players seldom pursue professional fighting because of injury risks and contract concerns. Dennis Rodman was an exception in that case!

Brown continues to welcome challenges beyond basketball, showing a willingness to explore paths few players would consider. Maybe his boxing moment in Nigeria was a mere coincidence. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see him put on those gloves more frequently in time to come.