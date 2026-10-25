Jaylen Brown Makes Explosive Comment Targeting Jayson Tatum’s Inner Circle

One comment from Jaylen Brown was enough to reignite speculation about a possible rift with his former teammate. Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, made it clear that he had no intention of discussing their personal matters in public. JB, however, seems to have a different perspective. And his latest remarks have once again raised questions about what really happened between the two.

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“I didn’t see the full thing, but I saw that he says, there’s ‘no beef,'” Brown said on Saturday night. “And I think he’s right, there’s no beef. Jayson comes from a wonderful family; we’ve accomplished some great things. He’s a hell of a basketball player; he got a great PR team. There’s no beef, but it might be a little lamb chops and some gravy. You know what I mean? He should stay ready at all times.”

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While Jaylen Brown admitted there was no beef, he repeatedly stated that Jayson Tatum has a great PR team. Clearly suggesting that it had played a part in why the former Boston Celtics’ teammates’ relationship took a turn. Then he was asked what his one-emoji comment meant, where Tatum was expressing shock over Brown’s trade to the 76ers.

Again, the answer was not straightforward, but once again, Jayson Tatum’s PR was part of the reply. “Okay, look, like I said, there’s no beef. You know, the PR and all that type stuff, it is what it is.”

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The tension between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown resurfaced after the former discussed the blockbuster trade on his YouTube documentary series, Summer of Jayson. He described his surprise at hearing that Brown had been dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers while he was in Las Vegas for an offseason workout during Summer League.

This Instagram clip must have appeared on Jaylen Brown’s timeline. The former Finals MVP reacted and posted a blue cap emoji. That one comment is used on social media to accuse someone of lying or stretching the truth. Naturally, yesterday’s questions were raised yesterday about this comment. But Jayson Tatum kept his composure.

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“I mean, for me… I understand we’re in a entertainment business. Me personally, I’m not much of an off-the-court entertainer type of guy… for me it’s like, I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him, right?” Tatum said.

He further expressed how the conversation should be about what the duo achieved together, helping Boston claim the 18th championship. But currently it’s centered around their apparent beef.

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“Like, I reached out to him the day he got traded. Like, I called him, I texted him. And I understand people process things differently. So for me, you know, like at this point in our lives, like we too old to be having, you know, our relationship discussed X, Y, and Z like on the internet, like, you know, if there’s a conversation to be had, we can definitely have that conversation.”

Jayson Tatum has opened the door to discuss any issues between the two. For now Jaylen Brown is suggesting there is no beef. But clearly feels otherwise regarding Tatum’s PR team.